Jae Lee's Seven Sons Comes To Image Comics in June 2022

Earlier this year, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Jae Lee was returning to creator-owned comics with his first new title since Hellshock in 1994. Seven Sons, is drawn by Jae Lee, co-written by documentary producer Robert Windom and writer of 10 Minutes Gone Kelvin Mao, with colours by June Chung and letters by Simon Bowland. Seven Sons is described as The Fugitive meets The Book of Revelations, it tells the story of Delph, a young man who may be the Second Coming of Christ, running for his life as he attempts to learn the truth behind his existence. "Seven Sons is a complex and interesting story that grabs you from page 1," said Lee. "I'm excited for people to join us on this thrill ride!"

Alongside this announcement, three NFTs from Seven Sons were auctioned by ComicLink though I just saved the images to my hard drive for free.

And now Seven Sons is launching from Image Comics in June as a seven issue series. In Seven Sons, Delph—a young man who may be the Second Coming of Christ—runs for his life as he attempts to learn the truth behind his existence. "Kelvin and I were interested in exploring the impact of religion in society—but with murder, mystery, romance, and even a missile attack or two—and Jae Lee is the perfect artist to realize our vision of this alternative history," said Windom. Seven Sons is pitched for fans of fast-paced plotting like The Fugitive paired with The Da Vinci Code's Biblically high stakes.