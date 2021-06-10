Jae Lee Announces New Comic Book Seven Sons – and Three NFTs

Jae Lee is returning to creator-owned comics with his first new title since Hellshock in 1994. Seven Sons, is drawn by Jae Lee, co-written by documentary producer and Apple chief counsel Robert Windom and writer of 10 Minutes Gone Kelvin Mao, with colours by June Chung and letters by Simon Bowland. Seven Sons is described as The Fugitive meets The Book of Revelations. It tells the story of Delph, a young man who may be the Second Coming of Christ, running for his life as he attempts to learn the truth behind his existence. "Seven Sons is a complex and interesting story that grabs you from page 1," said Lee. "I'm excited for people to join us on this thrill ride!"

Alongside this announcement, three NFTs from Seven Sons will be auctioned by ComicLink starting today at 8pm ET, 5pm PT, or 1am tomorrow morning BST. All three pieces are exclusive, official "1 of 1" editions of art drawn by Jae Lee with colours by June Chung. Although you could just save the images right here to your hard drive for free. That's the beauty of NFT, it's your call.

"I've been a Jae Lee fan ever since I encountered his unique style on the Namor covers back in the early 90s before I even conceived of ComicLink, which was launched in 1996," said Josh Nathanson, Founder and Managing Director of ComicLink. "I'm excited that ComicLink will be presenting his first-ever artwork to be offered in an NFT format, and in conjunction with the announcement of his new series. This is also the first NFT offered on ComicLink.com, so it is exciting to me for that reason as well."

I'll be asleep when they go up… but it will certainly be something to keep an eye on.