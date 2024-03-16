Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: james gunn, new 52

James Gunn's Favourite New 52 DC Comics – Now With Artists Added

While James Gunn was posting his holiday videos on Threads, he was asked, apropos of nothing, "Btw, do you have any favorite new 52 books?"

Article Summary Discover James Gunn's top DC New 52 picks, including acclaimed Batman & WW runs.

Comic creators chime in, prompting a spotlight on the artists of these hit series.

Dive into a detailed artist breakdown for Gunn's favorite New 52 comics.

Explore links to issues enriching your comic collection, as endorsed by James Gunn.

While James Gunn was posting his holiday videos on Threads, he was asked, apropos of nothing, "Btw, do you have any favorite new 52 books?" And James Gunn answered. "I bought them all!! Some were definitely better than others but Batman by Snyder, Grant's Action Comics, Azzarello's Wonder Woman, Glass's Suicide Squad, Lemire's Animal Man, Gail's Batgirl, and Lobdell's Red Hood & the Outlaws were among my favorite new 52 runs." Leading a few comic book creators to note…

Jeremy Massie: Anybody draw these books? John McCrea: Artist? What artist? FabianNicieza: I can't speak to all of them of course, since according to social media so many writers penciling, inking, lettering and coloring their own books now… but I know for a fact Scott Lobdell did not draw his own book, because I've seen his drawings! Jimmy Palmiotti: No Harley Quinn? Shame on you, James. ;]

Well, here's a breakdown for those of you following along at home. I hope it is of service, James Gunn!

