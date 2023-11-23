Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: James Pruett, Roland Mann, Silverline, Trumps

James Pruett Moves From Scout Comics to Silverline to Launch Trumps #1

James Pruett, formerly of Scout Comics, now CCO of Roland Mann's Silverline Publishing, launches their first direct market comic Trumps #1

Article Summary James Pruett, former CCO of Scout Comics, joins Silverline as CCO.

Trumps #1 is Silverline's first comic in the direct market for Feb 2024.

Pruett reunites with Roland Mann, brings his extensive publishing experience.

Trumps is a sci-fi twist on political intrigue, akin to Game of Thrones.

James Pruett has been Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of Scout Comics from 2016 to 2021. Before that Managing Editor of Tusk Entertainment and Managing Editor/Associate Publisher of Caliber Entertainment from 1994 to 1999. He has also been Senior Vice President Compliance Officer at Commonwealth Capital Corp in Florida since 2002.And now he is CCO of Roland Mann's Silverline Publishing, launching their first comic book into the direct market in February 2024, for Valentine's Day – alongside Penthouse Comic with Trumps #1. Though nothing to do with a certain former and probably future President.

"I've known Roland since the 1990s," says Pruett, "and I've been following what he's put together with Silverline the last few years. I like what they're doing, I like the energy they have, and I thought I could help take them to the next level."

James Pruett co-created the Negative Burn anthology with his twin brother Joe Pruett and has written comics including Midnight Sky, Mindbender, X-Men Unlimited, The Apparition, Black Mist, Kaos Moon, Abandoned, and others.

"I've been after Jim for a couple of years now," adds Roland Mann, Silverline Head Honcho. "We're both in the central Florida area and so I see him at shows regularly. We tend to be on the same wavelength when it comes to comics, and he brings a pretty incredible resume. We're excited to have him join."

"I know Silverline had books in the Diamond catalog quite a few years ago, and I asked Roland if he ever thought of getting back in," says Pruett. "He immediately said yes. We were able to get that put together quickly…and then he asked me to come on board and help plan the future for Silverline. How could I say no?"

Trumps by Roland Mann, Anthony Pereira, Thomas Florimonte and Sid Venblu, previously crowdfunded on Kickstarter. Just the one cover as well, what a novelty.

TRUMPS #1

SILVERLINE COMICS

DEC231736

(W) Roland Mann (CA) Thomas Florimonte (A/CA) Anthony Pereira

Four kingdoms exist on the sci-fi world called The Deck. Only one of those kingdoms can hold the seat of power; that kingdom is called Trumps. The Diamonds have held the seat of power since the last shuffle but the King of Clubs is waging war to wrest that power from the Diamonds so the Clubs can be trumps. The Queen of Diamonds is sick and on her deathbed, distracting the king from the war. Meanwhile, the Spades and Hearts are powerless and sitting out the fight… or are they? The Queen of Spades is working to convince the Jack of Diamonds to dethrone his king, and then they can unite Diamonds and Spades and become Trumps. Trumps is Game of Thrones meets Lord of the Rings with a sci-fi twist.In Shops: Feb 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!