Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: james tynion iv, NYCC

James Tynion IV Launches His Own Newspaper From Tiny Onion For NYCC

James Tynion IV's publishing house, Tiny Onion, will launch their own newspaper publication for NYCC, Tiny Onion Presents, TOP #1 for $1

Article Summary James Tynion IV unveils Tiny Onion newspaper at NYCC with exclusive booth signings and merch sales.

Tiny Onion Presents #1 includes indie comic articles and horror comic strips at NYCC for $1.

Exclusive NYCC covers for W0rldtr33, The Department of Truth, and Something Is Killing the Children.

Join panels with Tynion and others discussing horror, indie comics, and queer horror culture.

James Tynion IV's own publishing house, Tiny Onion, will be launching their own newspaper publication for New York Comic Con, Tiny Onion Presents, TOP #1 for $1, at their double-sized booth #HB907 near the entrance of Artist Alley at the show and will be the only place Tynion will be publicly signing during NYCC, as well as the private retailer signing for Reedpop on Wednesday. TOP #1 will also be for sale at the official NYCC Merch booth.

Following Chip Zdarsky's own foray into this arena, TOP #1 features articles:

Silver Sprocket and the Return of Indie Comics

A Conversation with Josh Hixson and Tyler Boss

and James Tynion IV Reflects Back on the First Nine Months of Tiny Onion, an interview by SKTCHD's David Harper.

"Working on T.O.P. with the Tiny Onion crew was wonderfully cathartic. Witnessing each contributor's playfulness and creativity was like a jolt of energy straight to the brain, and the result is a beautiful, inky peek into what we love about comics. Make zines with your friends! Long live physical media!" says Courtney Menard, Director Of Production, T.O.P Editor

Comic strips will include Razorblades Presents Sunday Scaries, featuring new horror comic strips by Brian Level, Caroline Cash, Courtney Menard, Ezra Claytan Daniels, Jenna Cha, Josh Simmons, Marie Enger, and Sam Alden.

It will also include Birth Announcements by DeAna Avila, Community Calendar by Kerin Cunningham and Horror-scopes by Greg Lockard, and V. Gagnon. As well as easter eggs, in-universe ads, announcements, and teasers for what Tiny Onion have coming out in the next few years.

They will also have NYCC Exclusives for the following:

W0rldtr33 #1 Bootleg

The Department Of Truth #25 Exclusive Cover by Kerin Cunningham

House Of Slaughter #25 Exclusive Cover by Seth Groves

Tiny Onion Presents (T.O.P.) #1

Something Is Killing The Children #1 Exclusive Cover by Ryan Brown For Scott's Collectables

And there are panels:

Enter the Slaughterverse: The Legacy of Something is Killing the Children

Time: Friday 12:30 pm

Location: Room 406.1

Description: In just five years, Something is Killing the Children has become one of the best selling and most acclaimed horror comics in history. Join the creative team behind the Slaughterverse – creators James Tynion IV & Werther Dell'Edera, House of Slaughter writers Tate Brombal & Sam Johns, and editor Eric Harburn – as they discuss heroine Erica Slaughter's past, present, and future… Moderated by Anthony Mauro (BOOM! Studios). What Are You Afraid Of? An Indie Horror Comics Roundtable

Time: Saturday 1:45 pm

Location: Room 1C03

Description: The hair on the back of your neck stands on end. Your knees start to shake. You try to scream, but you can't make a sound. What are you afraid of? Turn on the lights and join creators Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Stephanie Phillips, Tate Brombal, Soo Lee, Liana Kangas, and Che Gryason as they discuss what excites and frights them. Moderated by Harley Salbacka (Tiny Onion). The Frights and Delights of Queer Horror Comics

Time: Sunday 11:15 am

Location: Room 406.3

Description: From Bride of Frankenstien to The Babadook, horror has long been beloved by the Queer community. Join creators James Tynion IV, Che Grayson, Liana Kangas, Tate Brombal, and Soo Lee as they chat about their favorite media and their own works of queer horror. Moderated by Jazzlyn Stone (Tiny Onion).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!