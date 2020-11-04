James Tynion IV Teases The Return Of Wynd In May 2021

James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas' Wynd finished its run with Wynd #5 a couple of weeks ago from Boom Studios. But this graphic-novel-turned-series will be continuing in May 2021 with Wynd #6. No new #1 for this series…

WYND #6 continues the adventure with fresh faces and untold dangers in a world where magical heritage is feared and in certain parts, punishable by death. The young boy named Wynd has kept his true identity – and pointy ears – a secret from everyone in Pipetown, even if it means he'll never have the normal life he wants. But when his secret is threatened, Wynd is forced to leave his home behind to embark on a dangerous quest that will put him at the heart of a royal conspiracy beyond his imagination.

Now on the run with the boy of his dreams, his best friend Oakley, and a literal prince, Wynd will have to embrace the magic within himself in order to survive the great, wide world full of vampires, faeries, conspiracies, and even greater dangers than those he left behind!

"James, Michael, and Aditya have built a world so steeped in magic and adventure, it's been an absolute pleasure to see it all unfold," said Eric Harburn, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. "WYND's story is far from over, and we can't wait to show fans and new readers alike what's in store for the magical winged boy and his friends as they journey across Esseriel in search of the place they truly belong."

WYND is the newest release from BOOM! Studios' eponymous imprint, home to critically acclaimed original series, including BRZRKR by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney; We Only Find Them When They're Dead by Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo; Seven Secrets by Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo; Something is Killing the Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera; Once & Future by Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora; and Faithless by Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet. The imprint also publishes popular licensed properties including Dune: House Atreides by Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, and Dev Pramanik; Buffy the Vampire Slayer from Jordie Bellaire and David López, Firefly from Greg Pak, Lalit Kumar Sharma & Daniel Bayliss, and the upcoming Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers series from Ryan Parrott, Marco Renna, and Francesco Mortarino.

WYND #6, featuring cover art by Dialynas, will be available exclusively at local comic shops in May 2021. Every issue of WYND will feature over 40 pages of story – more than twice the standard comic.