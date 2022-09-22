Jamie McKelvie's Artwork For Catwoman: One Bad Day

Jamie McKelvie has tweeted a little about working on his upcoming Batman: One Bad Day: Catwoman graphic novella from DC Comics. "Really enjoying working on this Catwoman script from G Willow Wilson btw. It's going to be a good book…If you thought me drawing Catwoman meant I would be drawing my own cat into the comic, well… you'd be right. Will I be able to do her justice? Of course not. But I'll try."

Let's take a look, with this first look at Jamie McKelvie's artwork in the comic book.

And on the use of lighting on the cover, Jamie McKelvie adds "Took a bit of time to figure out and get the balance right, but helpful in then figuring out how to do a more simplified version for the interiors."

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY CATWOMAN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JAMIE MCKELVIE

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Jamie Mckelvie

Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, is the greatest thief that Gotham City has ever seen. She's effortlessly stolen countless items of immense value over the years and successfully evaded the GCPD and Batman. But when Catwoman finds out an item from her past is being sold for way more than it used to be worth, it sends Catwoman into a spiral, and she'll do everything in her power to steal it back. Batman tries to stop her before she goes too far, and a mysterious figure known as the Forger will change Catwoman's life forever. The all-star creative team of G. WILLOW WILSON (Poison Ivy, Ms. Marvel) and JAMIE McKELVIE (The Wicked & The Divine, Young Avengers) unite for this epic story!

Retail: $7.99 Initial Due Date: 10/20/2022 FOC Date: 11/13/2022 In-Store Date: 12/20/2022