Jan Bazaldua Joins Al Ewing on Immortal Thor With #13

Jan Bazaldua is the new artist of Immortal Thor from issue 13 onwards, as seen in Marvel's July 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Artist on Spider-Man, Mr & Mrs X, Loki, Red Goblin, Captain Marvel, Evil Dead, Legion Of X, Winter Guard, X-Force, and more, it's time to add Immortal Thor to her list.

Jan Bazaldua posts on social media, "I can now announce that I will be drawing Thor, starting with volume 13, with a fantastic cover by the Master Alex Ross. I couldn't be more excited and happy! I also put a drawing that I made for a commission, just for the pleasure of doing it, this would not be published." The series was launched with Martin Coccolo and has been drawn by Martin since, though Valentina Pinti will be stepping in for issue 12.

IMMORTAL THOR #13

AL EWING (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

WOLVERINE & DEADPOOL WEAPON X-TRACTION VARIANT COVER BY JORGE MOLINA

ENTER: HERCULES!

• The son of Zeus sought Thor out – for Toranos' wheel had turned for the Olympians too, and two Gods together might solve such a mystery.

• The trail took them to a wasteland of snow and ice…to terror and treachery…and to an old foe of Hercules, at the height of her dread power.

• New series artist JAN BAZALDUA draws the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the Night Mother's vengeance.

PLUS: PART 5 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 IMMORTAL THOR #12

MARVEL COMICS

APR240782

(W) Al Ewing (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Alex Ross

GODSDEATH! In Andlang, land of spirits, the Utgard-Odin challenged Thor to battle for the rune of his brother, the war god Tyr. For Tyr was changed by strange forces, within and without…and to restore him would come only at equal cost. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the Odinson's end.

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $4.99

