Jazmine Joyner Joins IDW Publishing As Associate Editor

Jazmine Joyner tweeted out the news. "So I'm very bad at celebrating myself but I'm trying to be better about it. This week I started my new position as an Associate Editor at @IDWPublishing! I'm so excited to go on this journey!"

Formerly Assistant Editor at Abrams Books' Megascope Graphic Imprint and Surely Books which focus on graphic novels, and former co-owner of the Visionary Comics comic book store in Riverside California, Jazmine Joyner is a published author, host of The Black Bibliophile Podcast and a critical voice in comics, books, games and film. The article How White Feminism Drove Me Out Of The Valkyries for The MNT in late 2017 was incredibly influential and also considered a principal reason for the comic book retailer group's decision to disband.

Reaction from industry professionals to the news was instant, with congratulations from the likes of Alex Segura, Liam Sharp, Jeffrey Brown, James Asmus, Ben Abernathy, Marc Laming, Tony Fleecs, Cherry Davis, David Pepose and many more.

IDW Publishing, based in San Diego, was founded in 1999 as the publishing division of Idea and Design Works, LLC and is one of the largest comic book publishers in the United States. Originally formed by former DC and WildStorm employees, the company is perhaps best known for its licensed comic book adaptations of movies, television shows, video games, and cartoons, including Star Trek, Star Wars, Transformers, Ghostbusters, My Little Pony, Back Tio The Future, GI Joe, Marvel Action and many more, as well as being home to the boutique graphic novel publisher Top Shelf and making TV shows such as Wynonna Earp and Dirk Gently's Detective Agency.

Jazmine Joyner's appointment as IDW Associate Editor comes alongside the hiring of Heather Antos as a Senior Editor working on the Star Wars and Marvel Action comic books.