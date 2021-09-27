Jeff In The Jurassic, New Graphic Novel Trilogy by Rust's Royden Lepp

Jeff in the Jurassic is the first of a young middle-grade graphic novel trilogy by the creator of Rust, Royden Lepp. Jeff is an alien with a mission, but nothing ever goes the way he wants it to. Now he's crash-landed on the very planet he's supposed to destroy, and he's stuck with the locals—the local dinosaurs, that is. Jeff in the Jurassic will be published in 2023, and has been bought by Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic. His agent, Lillian Laserson at Laserson Law sold world rights.

Lepp tweeted out " know I've been quiet for a while but this is the first of several announcements from me this fall. I'm so excited to be working with @WhitLeopard and the @RHKidsGraphic gang with this exciting trilogy." Whitney Leopard added "Aliens, dinosaurs, and a lot of humor – this book is going to be a lot of fun, y'all. I first met @RoydenLepp when I was an intern back in 2012 and fell in love with his RUST series, and now I am honored to work on a brand-new series with him called JEFF IN THE JURASSIC!" with Gina Gagliano also adding "Yay more dinosaurs at @RHKidsGraphic

! And they're adorable dinosaurs! I can't wait."

Whitney Leopard is the Senior Editor at RH Graphic, a new graphic novel imprint at Random House Children's Books. Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic.