Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: , , ,

Everything Seems To Tie Into Batman #139 Whether It Means To Or Not

Sometimes it's steam engine time. and a bunch of DC books seem to be feeding into each other today, consciously or not, with Batman #139.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Batman #139 connects various DC comics, featuring a naked king, Vandal Savage.
  • Poison Ivy in Issue #16 contemplates both Batman and a real meteor collision in Gotham.
  • Batman references the Three Jokers, hinting at a deeper connection across the series.
  • The Joker may have 'fixed' Jason Todd in 'The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing' #12.

Sometimes it's steam engine time. and a bunch of DC books seem to be feeding into each other today, consciously or not. So, today sees Icon/Hardware #5 by Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills, Denys Cowan and Yasmin Flores Montanez sees Milestones team-up,and celebrating with a little Vandal Savage…

Icon/Hardware #5
Icon/Hardware #5

…even as Vandal Savage is crashlanding into Gotham, setting himself up as its new king. A king who has no clothes, in Batman #139, from Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Jorge Corona.

Everything Seems To Tie Into Batman #139 Whether It Means To Or Not
Batman #139

While Poison Ivy dreams of Batman in Poison Ivy #16 by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara, she also considers the allegory of a meteor hitting Gotham – and her life.

Auto Draft
Poison Ivy #16

While in Batman #139, Vandal Savage deals with the effects of an actual non-allegorical meteor hitting Gotham.

Everything Seems To Tie Into Batman #139 Whether It Means To Or Not
Batman #139

It all seems weirdly more connected than usual. As Batman continued to make reference to the Three Jokers, as he did last issue... you know what that's not? A coincidence.

Everything Seems To Tie Into Batman #139 Whether It Means To Or Not
Batman #139

Just as in The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #12 by Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine Di Giandomenico, Jason Todd has a run in with the joker – or at least a Joker…

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #12
The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #12

Something this new-look Batman seems to have knowledge of.

Everything Seems To Tie Into Batman #139 Whether It Means To Or Not
Batman #139

But does he know that the Joker, or at least a version of the Joker, may have fixed Jason?

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #12
The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #12

And the Joker backs that up to Bruce.

Everything Seems To Tie Into Batman #139 Whether It Means To Or Not
Batman #139

It's all connected… finally. Now sort out Power Girl.

BATMAN #139 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez
NEW STORY ARC BEGINS! BATMAN VS. THE JOKER, MORE BRUTAL THAN EVER! Following the cataclysmic events of The Gotham War, Batman finds himself completely isolated from his family, struggling to keep the rage of Zur in check. But he can't stop, because he's out there, haunting the city, taunting the Dark Knight: The Joker. And the new Batman is ready to stop him once and for all. Mindbomb begins! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/7/2023

JOKER THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #12 CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO
(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico
The shocking and brutal conclusion has come…Joker versus Joker in a bloody, no-holds-barred battle for supremacy!
Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/07/2023

POISON IVY #16 CVR A JESSICA FONG
(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong
As Ivy recovers from her latest bout, her thoughts are strangely drawn to a person whose life she ruined. It's time to meet Chuck: an absolutely ordinary, everyday family man who is about to discover he has a higher calling in life.
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/07/2023

ICON VS HARDWARE #5 (OF 5) CVR A RAHZZAH
(W) Reginald Hudlin – Leon Chills (A) Denys Cowan – Yasmin Flores Montanez (CA) Rahzzah
It all ends here as Icon and Hardware's battle against Brainiac sets these two titans on a surprising new course…with implications for every character in the Milestone Universe! Their world just got a lot bigger–and a lot more dangerous!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/07/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.