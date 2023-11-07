Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #139, joker, milestone, poison ivy

Everything Seems To Tie Into Batman #139 Whether It Means To Or Not

Sometimes it's steam engine time. and a bunch of DC books seem to be feeding into each other today, consciously or not, with Batman #139.

Sometimes it's steam engine time. and a bunch of DC books seem to be feeding into each other today, consciously or not. So, today sees Icon/Hardware #5 by Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills, Denys Cowan and Yasmin Flores Montanez sees Milestones team-up,and celebrating with a little Vandal Savage…

…even as Vandal Savage is crashlanding into Gotham, setting himself up as its new king. A king who has no clothes, in Batman #139, from Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Jorge Corona.

While Poison Ivy dreams of Batman in Poison Ivy #16 by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara, she also considers the allegory of a meteor hitting Gotham – and her life.

While in Batman #139, Vandal Savage deals with the effects of an actual non-allegorical meteor hitting Gotham.

It all seems weirdly more connected than usual. As Batman continued to make reference to the Three Jokers, as he did last issue... you know what that's not? A coincidence.

Just as in The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #12 by Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine Di Giandomenico, Jason Todd has a run in with the joker – or at least a Joker…

Something this new-look Batman seems to have knowledge of.

But does he know that the Joker, or at least a version of the Joker, may have fixed Jason?

And the Joker backs that up to Bruce.

It's all connected… finally. Now sort out Power Girl.

