Jeph Loeb Talks About Jim Lee And The Lateness Of Batman H2SH At ECCC

Jeph Loeb talks about Jim Lee, Jim Cheung and the lateness of Batman H2SH at ECCC... and how it will end on a cliffhanger.

Batman editor Rob Levin is running the DC Comics' What's Next panel at ECCC, and we have a man on the ground feeding us bits when he can be bothered. More ECCC coverage can be found here. But it all starts with Jeph Loeb…

Jeph Loeb has said that his Batman/Wonder Woman: The Truth series with Jim Cheung, out next month, will reference events in the first Batman Hush series he did with Jim Lee, and in terms of continuity will sit between Hush and H2SH. Which, of course, raised questions about what's happening with Batman H2SH with Jim Lee, the final issue of which is scheduled nine months after its original solicitation, itself rather late than originally planned.

Jeph Loeb tells us not to hate the man, but hate the game. That it's all down to Jim Lee being the best living artist on the planet and the publisher of the best comic book company. He states that working on the promotion for the Superman movie took up all his planned time, as well as the upcoming Superman/Spider-Man with Tom King, with Lois Lane, Mary Jane Watson and Gambit. Although, let's be fair, the Superman movie's existence couldn't have been a surprise…

Also, Batman #163 will end on a cliffhanger. Jeph Loeb promised that in 2027, you will get six issues of Batman: H3SH, the second half of H2SH. And then the end of that book will segue into the beginning of Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez's Batman #1. You know, that began in the autumn of 2025. Seriously now. That's asking a lot of people. Can we start a pool now on when it will actually come out?

BATMAN WONDER WOMAN TRUTH #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Cheung

A TALE FROM THE WORLD OF BATMAH: HUSH BY THE SUPERSTAR TEAM OF JEPH LOEB AND JIM CHEUNG! Batman and Wonder Woman team up for a classic caper brought to you by superstar talent writer Jeph Loeb (Batman, Superman/Batman) and artist Jim Cheung (Justice League)! The Lasso of Truth has been stolen, and the Caped Crusader and Amazon Princess race to ensure a safe return before it falls into the wrong hands. You won't want to miss the aftermath of Batman: HUSH featuring the devious duo foolish enough to steal from Wonder Woman…The Joker and Harley Quinn! $5.99 4/29/2026

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies?

$4.99 5/27/2026

