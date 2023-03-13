Jeremy Adams On Being Dumped By DC Comics From The Flash Jeremy Adams has been dropped as the writer of the ongoing DC Comics series The Flash, to be replaced by Si Spurrier. And he's not happy.

Jeremy Adams is an action/adventure screenwriter and producer who has worked on films and TV shows such as Supernatural, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Teen Titans Go! Versus Teen Titans, and Monkie Kid, as well as Entertainment Specialist for Fullscreen Media, one of the preeminent social media marketing agencies. So he knows what he's doing when he tweets. With the relaunch of The Flash from Si Spurrier and Mike Deodato after Flash #800, his final issue on the series with Roger Cruz, Fernando Pasarin and others, Jeremy Adams tweeted

"Welp. A couple of months ago I was told my time on the Flash was corning to an end with issue 800. I was (AM) very bummed about the decision. I've fallen in love with the West family and had many more stories in mind, but, they said they wanted a new creative and tonal direction and, well, that's that. However, I AM forever grateful for my time with the Wests and all the adventures we've had together. I also want to extend a big thank you to the Flash Family – you guys are the best fans a nerd like me could ask for. So, next? Green Lantern, a couple of movies, and I'm going to try my hand at a creator owned story that I hope you will join me for. Stay Tuned!"

Jeremy Adams has written The Flash since May 2021, as well as Flashpoint Beyond, Future State: Superman, Future State: Suicide Squad and Dark Crisis comics for DC. But with the new Flash movie out next month, and Knight Terrors on the way, DC Comics is looking for a change. Si Spurrier is known for more grittier, experimental comic book takes, and the words "cosmic horror" were used. Jeremy Adams has been writing the Flash family in very wholesome terms.

The sensitivity of the changeover was noted in Si Spurrier's tweet about the news, saying "What must be mentioned is that the current run is spectacular. Whatever new realms & ideas we explore, we will do so with respect and a grateful eye on the treasures we inherit."

So if it's so spectacular, why bump Jeremy Adams from the series? Comments on the Bleeding Cool story ran thus:

Alex Wittenberg: Let's go from the single most fun and lighthearted run on The Flash in years to cosmic horror. I like Spurrier, but this seems like it will undo all the good Adams has done. Never mind that some of us are just getting tired of horror. Paul Nolan: This is such a bad move by DC. Jeremy Adam's Flash has been a tremendous run. Why change something thats not broken? D.Smithee: Damn. Jeremy Adams was writing the best Flash in a LONG time. djconvoy: Well, sucks for Jeremy Adams, I guess. That's a shame; I've really liked his stuff. And that's saying nothing of Deodato, who is REALLY ill suited for a fun, kinetic book.

Though some were keener… a little, at least.

Guido Sardella: Sad to see Adams leaving, but more for the soap that he brought back to the title, making justice of Wally's and the Flash family history, than for the meat of the stories. Love the light tone, but a little more substance, pathos and suspence I wouldn't mind.

Reaction on Twitter has been a little more… vocal. There has been similar reaction to Becky Cloonan and Michael Conad coming off Wonder Woman to be replaced by Tom King and Daniel Sampere… though Conrad tweeted the supportive "Pretty damned excited to see what @TomKingTK

& @Sampere_art have in store for us. We put a lot of care into what we did, & appreciate those who saw the vision. I look forward to following the ongoing adventures of my hero in VERY capable hands! 799 and 800 will be very special." But it is also notable that Jeremy Adams' new run on Green Lantern beginning in May has seen him replace Mariko Tamaki who was originally announced as the series writer. Yeah, all a bit fractious at DC right now. And more to come.