Si Spurrier & Mike Deodato Relaunch The Flash #1 For Dawn Of DC Si Spurrier amd Mike Deodato relaunch The Flash #1 for DC Comics' Dawn Of DC in September, following a Flash #800 special.

X-Men, Hellblazer, Coda, Crossed, Disenchanted, Star Wars, Dreaming, Judge Dredd, X-Force, Doctor Who, The Spire, Six Gun Gorilla, Cry Havoc, Angelic and Gutsville writer, Si Spurrier, has a new thing. A new The Flash #1 from DC Comics in September as part of Dawn Of DC. He tweets out the news. "On THE FLASH. So – huge announcement, big heartburst pride. A lot to say, but not much I can share. What must be mentioned is that the current run is spectacular. Whatever new realms & ideas we explore, we will do so with respect and a grateful eye on the treasures we inherit. So, yeah. There is it. The legendary @mikedeodato joining me in taking the reins on THE FLASH — and riding hell-for-leather into twisted realms…"

Mike Deodato who, of late, has been pretty much working on a variety of books at AWA, returns to DC Comics, where he is probably best remembered for his work on William Messner-Loebs' run on Wonder Woman, as well as on Darkstars.

"Wally West has never been quicker, more fulfilled, more heroic. His loving family is around him. And yet something is off. Very off. His evolving understanding of his powers has opened Wally to new avenues of sci-fi adventure, and attuned his senses to strange new ideas. Something whispers from the dark vibrations beyond the Speed Force, and as Wally experiments with creative new approaches to his powers he encounters new realms, mysterious allies and mind-shattering terrors. Starting with a prelude in the soon-to-be-legendary The Flash #800, the chronicles of the Fastest Man Alive take an action-packed turn towards cosmic horror."

And this will follow a Flash #800 in June, which will include a first story by Spurrier and Deodato.

"The Flash is racing toward its milestone 800th issue on June 6, and DC is bringing together some of the biggest names to ever write the speedster. Legendary Flash scribes Mark Waid (Batman/Superman: World's Finest), Geoff Johns (Justice Society of America), Joshua Williamson (Superman), join Jeremy Adams (The Flash) and Simon Spurrier (Coda), each contributing a story in this oversize issue, with art by current series artist Fernando Pasarin with Oclair Albert (Hawkman), Todd Nauck (Stargirl: The Lost Children), Carmine Di Giandomenico (Batman: The Knight), returning The Flash artist Scott Kolins (Suicide Squad: King Shark), and Mike Deodato Jr. (Avengers)."