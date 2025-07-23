Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Jeremy Whitley, strange tales

Jeremy Whitley & Bayleigh Underwood's Strange Tales From Marvel Comics

Jeremy Whitley and Bayleigh Underwood's new Scarlet Witch comic book, Strange Tales from Marvel Comics, in October

Article Summary Strange Tales returns in October as a four-issue Marvel Comics limited series starring Scarlet Witch.

Written by Jeremy Whitley with art by Bayleigh Underwood, the story blends magic and RPG adventure.

Nico Minoru, Scarlet Witch, Wiccan, and Doctor Strange face mystical threats and a game gone wrong.

Inspired by spooky Marvel lore and tabletop games, Strange Tales offers Halloween thrills and mysteries.

Jeremy Whitley and Bayleigh Underwood are launching a new comic book series from Marvel Comics in October with a very old name, Strange Tales, starring Scarlet Witch, Nico Minoru and more magic-based heroes.

STRANGE TALES #1 (OF 4)

Written by JEREMY WHITLEY

Art and Cover by BAYLEIGH UNDERWOOD

Variant Cover by ANNIE WU

Variant Cover by GRETEL LUSKY

On Sale 10/8

ROLL THE DICE…IF YOU DARE! It's Halloween, and Nico Minoru joins her girlfriend Karolina Dean, and friends Teddy Altman and Billy Kaplan for a rousing round of RPG Hoosegows and Hydras. But when a dice roll leads to goblins materializing in real life and her friends all disappearing, Nico Minoru is soon left running through NYC's streets with a very real dragon hot on her tail. Desperate for help, she finds herself at the Scarlet Witch's Last Door. Will these two witches find the missing heroes and piece together how this board game came to life, or will their adventure end in a critical loss?

"This October, some of Marvel's most iconic magic users gather for a night of epic adventure and mystical mystery in STRANGE TALES, a four issue limited series by writer and recent Stonewall Honor Award winner Jeremy Whitley (Unstoppable Wasp, Navigating with You) and artist Bayleigh Underwood (Marvel United: A Pride Special, Marvel Action: Chillers). Just in time for Halloween, STRANGE TALES stars Scarlet Witch, Wiccan, Nico Minoru, Doctor Strange and more magical super heroes in a spellbinding saga that blends Marvel Comics storytelling with elements of popular tabletop role-playing games. "On combining two hobbies, Whitley said, "I've always been a fan of the spookier side of the Marvel Universe and to get to play in that playground was a ball. And to get to add aspects of table-top role-playing games on top of it – who could resist? Then I found out we'd get to see all of the excitement penciled by the amazing Bailey Underwood! Strange Tales is a treat I think all Marvel fans will enjoy!"

Check out Underwood's main cover along with variant cover by Annie Wu and Gretel Lusky.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!