JG Jones' Dust To Dust From Image Comics For Christmas Day (Finally)

Originally, this new comic, Dust To Dust by the co-creator of Wanted, JG Jones with Phil Bram was meant to come out in May 2024.

The comic, set in the Great Depression, follows Sheriff Meadows and Sarah against a dust-borne serial killer.

Jones inspired by tales of Great Depression hardships and vividly depicts the era's struggles in his hand-painted art.

Phil Bram praises Jones' vision; Giant Generator excited for this unique, suspense-filled series.

DUST TO DUST #1 (OF 8) CVR A JONES

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240407

(W) J. G. Jones, Phil Bram (A/CA) J. G. Jones

Mini-Series Premiere. Comics' all-star artist, JG Jones (Wanted), presents the first suspense-filled issue of his new Giant Generator limited series. Jones, teaming up with co-writer, Phil Bram, spins an unforgettable yarn of desperation, murder, and resilience in this beautifully hand-painted story of Americana in the primal grip of brutality. In the darkest days of the Great Depression, death stalks the Dust Bowl. As towering dust storms blast the parched Oklahoma panhandle, farmers try to flee the failing town of New Hope, but no one gets far. Battling his own demons, Sheriff Meadows teams up with Sarah, a traveling photojournalist, in a desperate fight to stop a serial killer on the loose-the Death that rides the Dusters.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $3.99

In the darkest days of the Great Depression, death stalks the Dust Bowl. As towering dust storms blast the parched Oklahoma panhandle, farmers try to flee the failing town of New Hope, but no one gets far. Battling his own demons, Sheriff Meadows teams up with Sarah, a traveling photo-journalist, in a desperate fight to stop the Death that rides the Dusters.

"When I was a kid, I loved listening to the old folks tell stories of the difficulties living through the Great Depression, and surviving the American Dust Bowl. It was almost inconceivable what these poor people lived through as the result of rapid modernization, politics, war, and blind greed," said Jones. "Massive walls of dust that blew so hard they sandblasted everything in their path. Cattle killed by crackling rods of static electricity. Biblical plagues of hungry jackrabbits so dense it was like the earth itself was on the move. Shellshocked, disfigured veterans staggering along lonely highways, looking for food and shelter. Entire communities packed their meager belongings and fled to California to look for work. I wondered how it could possibly be any worse. Then it occurred to me: No one is allowed to leave. Death rides the dust storms, and the town of New Hope is directly in its path."

Bram added: "It must be 15 or 16 years ago now since I first met Jeff. We hit it right off over Dylan, John Prine, Sam Shepard, Raymond Carver, Goya, Otto Dix, and the movie No Country For Old Men. But when I told him I was an Okie, his eyes really lit up. He had this idea for a story that takes place in Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl. Jeff pitched me the basic concept and asked if I would be interested in writing this story with him about a world that is no more. It's all there in his spectacular art, in the people, in their faces, in their eyes. You almost don't even need the words. Jeff, I thank you so much! You are my friend and you are my hero. I have never seen anyone pull off such an incredible feat in all my life!"

Rick Remender, architect behind the Giant Generator line, added: "I couldn't be more excited about this, the first book that Giant Generator has published outside of work that I have written. As soon as JG told me about a serial killer in the dust bowl I was in. And then I saw the pages… This book is something special."

Dust to Dust #1 will be available at comic book shops in December 2024.

