JG Jones Tells His Story About Blood Cancer

JG Jones is the co-creator of the comic book Wanted and later the film starring Angelina Jolie. He is also the artist of many comic books and comic book covers, including for 52, Doc Savage, Wonder Woman, Y The Last Man, Justice League, Codename Knockout, Mister Terrific, Avengers and Final Crisis. He entered the comic book industry in 1994. In 2009, Jones was diagnosed with a rare, chronic blood cancer called polycythemia vera (PV), which transformed into myelofibrosis (MF). Both PV and MF are part of a closely related group of progressive blood cancers known as myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs).

In "A Rare Reality: My MPN Story," JG Jones draws on his journey living with an MPN and gives viewers an intimate look at how he has balanced his health while continuing the career that he loves.

This film is part of Rare Reflections: MPNs Unmasked, a disease awareness initiative that intends to bring to life the impact MPNs can have on the lives of patients, their families, and caregivers, and help those across this rare disease community find their voices and feel heard. Jones teamed up with Incyte to bring national attention to MPNs and inspire those impacted to be their own health advocates. To learn more, you can visit here.

"I am excited to partner with Incyte to shine a light on MPNs by doing the work I know and love. I hope through increased awareness and education about MPNs, I can help foster connections within the broader MPN community and give a voice to those who may feel unheard or alone," J.G. said.

We're happy to help spread that word and wish JG Jones, his friends, and family, our very best.