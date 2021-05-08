Jim Gordon Gets Naked in This Preview of Joker #3

It takes a special type of person to click on an article with this headline, and we commend you for it. You came here to see the nude dad bod of Commissioner Gordon, and, damn it, we're going to deliver in this preview of Joker #3. That's what we want you to take away from this experience: Bleeding Cool delivers on what we promise. Enjoy.
JOKER #3
DC Comics
0321DC066
0321DC067 – JOKER #3 CVR B DAVID FINCH VAR – $5.99
0321DC068 – JOKER #3 CVR C GARY FRANK VAR – $5.99
(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Mirka Andolfo (CA) Guillem March
The hunt for The Joker is under way, as Jim Gordon heads to a remote part of South America to run down a lead…and comes face-to-face with the Clown Prince of Crime himself! The mystery around A-Day deepens, but not before an attack by the blood-thirsty Sampson family! And in the Punchline backup story, Punchline has to face off against the Queen of Spades' new muscle…Orca! At the same time, Bluebird's investigation at Punchline's alma mater takes a dark and horrifying turn!
In Shops: 2021-05-11
SRP: $5.99
