Jim Lee Creates Superhero Venus Based On Venus Williams at DC Fandome

Venus Williams is an American professional tennis player, former world No. 1, and generally regarded as one of the all-time greats of women's tennis. She is also an entrepreneur, and fashion designer, including working with DC Comics intellectual property, and talks about using Wonder Woman in many of her designs, both for DC and not. She is one of the guests and presenters at the DC Fandome event happening today, popping by a number of panels. And talking about her work and her designs, to Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Venus also released that she and Jim Lee had created a superheroic version of herself as a superhero character, Venus. Combining the powers and abilities of the Monitor and AntiMonitor, making her a very powerful godlike being, We managed to get a couple of screencaps… both in colour…

…and in black and white. It is notable that the weapon reflects the concept of a tennis racquet as well, all while crackling in cosmic energy. Not sure the costume will aid in jumping to reach the ball though. But this is comic books so it is all possible.

Could we be seeing a home for Venus at DC Comics soon? You have a ready-made cover from Jim Lee ready to roll…

Patty Jenkins has also been talking about her love for comic books from Little Nemo In Slumberland upwards. And both seem to be big fans of each other…

DC Fandome is happening for the next few hours over at the DC Fandome website and the first eight hour segment will be repeated a couple of times filling up the twenty-four hours. Are you watching along with us?