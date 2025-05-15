Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: geiger, jim lee

Jim Lee's First Image Comics Cover In 14 Years, For Geiger

Jim Lee's first Image Comics cover in fourteen years is for Geiger, as Gary Frank does one for Batman H2SH

Article Summary Jim Lee returns to Image Comics with his first cover in 14 years for Geiger #19 coming this October.

Gary Frank and Jim Lee trade covers, with Frank drawing Batman #163 for DC Comics in August.

Geiger is created by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank under the Ghost Machine/Image Comics imprint.

Both artists express admiration for each other's work and celebrate this rare crossover collaboration.

Jim Lee and Gary Frank are swapping comics in June, as they will provide covers for each other's title, Batman H2SH storyline by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee from DC Comics, and Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's Geiger from Ghost Machine/Image Comics.

Jim Lee's Geiger cover, which will appear on October's Geiger #19, is Jim Lee's first cover for Image Comics, the creator-owned published he co-founded in 1992, since Spawn #200 in 2011.

Gary Frank's Batman cover will appear on Batman #163, published by DC Comics in August, where Jim Lee is now President and Publisher. Gary Frank is exclusive to Ghost Machine as Jim Lee is to DC Comics, but this will make a nice exception.

"Jim's a great friend and inspirational artist," said Frank. "When we first began talking about doing covers for each other's projects, it instantly became a moment where you realize why you got into comics. The community, the friendships, the love of the medium and the appreciation of each other's work is something unique to comics and its creators. When Jim delivered his Geiger cover featuring The Glowing Woman, Ashley Arden, it was a special moment for all of us at Ghost Machine. It was also fun for me to dip back into the world of DC with a Batman image featuring the Dark Knight and some of his greatest villains."

"I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with the massively talented Gary Frank who I've had the good fortune to call a true friend since the early 1990s," said Lee. "Gary is a consummate professional, a Bonafide artist's artist, a master of capturing light and form, and he's drawn some of my favorite comics ever. We hatched this idea to do a 'crossover' even if it is truly only compositionally, and I'm so honored to have a Gray Frank Batman Hush piece grace our 'who's who' list of variant virtuoso cover artists!"

