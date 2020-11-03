Jim Steranko Says Don't Vote For "Socialists, Marxists Or Communists"

So apparently the United States Of America is having an election of sorts today. Yesterday, comic boom legend Jim Steranko told his followers "if you haven't yet done so, MAKE YOUR VOTE COUNT! Do not allow America—home of the Free and the Brave—to fall into the hands of Socialists, Marxists, or Communists! It would NEVER be the same again!"

I asked him if any socialists, Marxists or communists were on the ticket. No response from Jim, but Fantagraphics editor Eric Reynolds told me "There is a Socialism and Liberation Party candidate on the presidential ballot along with a Socialist Workers candidate. Neither are Joe Biden, and neither are supported by any dems I know."

And he's right. Gloria Estela La Riva is the Presidential candidate for the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and the Peace and Freedom Party and has been their candidate for ten years straight. Sunil Freeman is her running mate in 2020. While Socialist Workers Party presidential candidate is Alyson Kennedy and her running mate is Malcolm Jarrett.

So there you go, America, Jim Steranko is telling you not to vote for any of those candidates. But, apparently, capitalists Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are just fine. Did I get that right, Jim? I wouldn't want to misrepresent you.

There is a lot of hatred and vitriol being expressed against all sorts of people right now, some justified, some not, but whatever happens we all have to live with each other. Unless you lose the election and make good on your promise to leave the country, then Scotland has to live with you instead. In times of doubt, I turn to fellow Brit, Jonathan Pie. Stay safe everyone and, whatever happens, you get another chance in 2024. Hopefully.