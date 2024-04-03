Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: james viscardi, Jim Viscardi

Jim Viscardi Quits ComicBook To Be An Image Comics Vice President

Jim Viscardi, founder of Bleeding Cool rival ComicBook.com, has left to become the new VP of Business Development at Image Comics,

Jim Viscardi – or James Viscardi – founder of Bleeding Cool rival ComicBook.com, has left the company he co-founded to become the new VP of Business Development at Image Comics, effective immediately. Another one of the shoes dropping we mentioned last week. He will "oversee Image's audience growth and build new business relationships for the company in the long term. He will work closely with the Sales and Marketing teams and report directly to Eric Stephenson, Publisher & Chief Creative Officer of Image Comics."

Previous to ComicBook.com, Jim Viscardi was an editor at CBR, then an Associate Workshop Magaer for Build-A-Bear for six years, before joining Marvel. There, he rose to Associate Manager – Sales & Communications over 6+ years before co-founding ComicBook.com in 2014. ComicBook.com was bought by CBS Interactive (now Paramount Global) in 2018. Its new lead editor is now former Bleeding Cool contributor, Joseph Schmidt.

He also had an alien race and planet named after him at Marvel.

"Image Comics stands as the vanguard of creator-owned publishing, embodying the spirit of artistic freedom and empowerment. In joining this team, I am excited by the opportunity to contribute to Image's legacy of fostering creative independence while driving strategic business growth that helps our partners in the Direct Market & beyond," said Viscardi. "Together, we will continue to push boundaries, inspire innovation, and amplify the voices of creators worldwide."

Stephenson added: "I first met Jim around 10 years ago when he was on the verge of making a major career change. Jim's tireless work ethic and all-encompassing passion for comics made him an ideal candidate for a job opening we had at the time. His interests ultimately led him elsewhere—to great success—but it's exciting that all these years later, we finally have an opportunity to work together. He has a wealth of experience at his disposal, but more than that, a unique perspective that should serve him well in this new role."

