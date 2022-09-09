Jim Zub To Try And Break Red Sonja… In Unbreakable Red Sonja

Dynamite Entertainment's Red Sonja gets a relaunch from Dynamite as Unbreakable Red Sonja, to follow Invincible Red Sonja and Immortal Red Sonja, in time for New York Comic-Con from Jim Zub and Giovanni Valletta, and hitting FOC this Monday. Which is why Dynamite is so keen to show off artwork from the first issue. So we have a few more pages from that first issue to throw into the mix.

Jim Zub states "I pitched editor Matt Idelson a story with Sonja quite different from any he's seen before. It's classic sword & sorcery fare with a bit of a twist and I'm eager for fans to dive into that first issue, be surprised at what we set up in there, and then hold on for the wild ride we have in store. Sonja is a self-made woman and warrior in a world where weakness equals death. In turn, she's learned to be uncompromising, unforgiving and, as it says right on the title, unbreakable. Which isn't to say I'm not going to try to break her. Trust me, the stuff Giovanni and I are putting her through in this story is harsh. She's gotta earn that adjective, lemme tell you…

UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

AUG220539

(W) Jim Zub (A) Giovanni Valletta (CA) Lucio Parrillo

As we head toward the 50th anniversary of the She-Devil With a Sword in 2023, Dynamite Entertainment is proud to present a sweeping story of sword and sorcery and high adventure by writer Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons, Avengers) and artist Giovanni Valletta (John Wick, James Bond)! In this debut issue, Red Sonja carries a hazy vision that lurks just out of reach in her memories. The answer to that mysterious moment will unlock a journey of forbidden magic and searing steel as Sonja's past and present collide in a quest beyond anything our scarlet-haired hero has faced before!In Shops: Oct 05, 2022 SRP: $3.99