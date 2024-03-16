Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: amanda conner, Fantasmia, jimmy palmiotti, kickstarter, paperfilms

Jimmy Palmiotti's "Jungle Girl" Comic, Fantasima, With Amanda Conner

Jimmy Palmiotti's "Jungle Girl" Comic, Fantasmia, With Amanda Conner, And Just Three Days To Go On Kickstarter

Article Summary Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner near Kickstarter end for Fantasmia

Comics veterans publish three-issue series, all shipped together

Fantasmia's plot: A quest for family, honor, and mystical warriors

Raised over $57K on a $30K goal, with a call for more backers

Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner have one of the better reputations in crowdfunding circles with almost two dozen full funded and delivered campaigns on a variety of platforms, and all playing out as promised and on time. And their latest, Fantasima, is approaching its end – but with a bit of a twist. Rather than supplying a graphic novel, as they normally do from their Paperfilms studio, they are publishing it as three separate issues, all shipping at once.

Created by Jimmy Palmiotti, Craig Weeden, Pier Brito, Amanda Conner, Joe Linsner, Dan Panosian, Dave Johnson, and John J Hill, what's Fantasmia about?

"Bernado Burgos has been emotionally dead since his childhood when his parents and sister disappeared in a boating accident off the Chilean coast 20 years ago. All presumed dead, however when he spots his sister in a photo of a long-lost tribe at the Guggenheim museum. Bernado contacts the beautiful photographer and his oldest friend, and the search begins to find what remains of his family. "A witch's curse, giant snakes, ghost warriors and an army of corporate loggers stand in his way. As he dives deep into the rainforest to track the lost tribe and his long-lost sister, who is now known to those that live deep in the forest as the mystical warrior FANTASIMA. "Along the way, Bernado makes a devastating discovery: he himself owns the company whose loggers are illegally clearcutting the beautiful rainforest. When the mercenary loggers ignore his order to stop, a horrific battle ensues. It's an all-out assault as arrows, spears and ghost warriors do their best to battle against guns, grenades, and modern machinery. It's then that Bernado realizes he's not only fighting to save his sister and her tribe's way of life… but his family's honor as well."

A 94-page story told across three issues, Fantasima has been in the works on by the group for over three years now and only has four days left of its Kickstarter. And has already raised $57, 891 against a $30,000 goal from 799 backers. Will you be the golden 800th donor?

