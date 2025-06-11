Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: jimmy palmiotti, jonah hex, omnibus

Jimmy Palmiotti Promises Free Sketches With Every Jonah Hex Omnibus

Jimmy Palmiotti promises free sketches with every Jonah Hex Omnibus you bring him to sign at a show

All-Star Western #0-34, starring Jonah Hex, is being collected in a new Omnibus edition from DC Comics.

This rare hardcover edition revives Jonah Hex adventures in Gotham City during the New 52 era of DC Comics.

If sales are strong, Palmiotti hints that more Jonah Hex Omnibus releases could follow in the future.

When DC Comics relaunched as the New 52 back in 2011, it included a number of non-superhero genre titles, including Westerns, War and other more diverse titles. They didn't last, of course, the direct market really wasn't working for such titles from DC back then. But All-Star Western, the Wild West anthology series, did make it through three years' worth of stories, against all odds. And now the Jonah Hex series from All-Star Western #1-34, as well as the #0 issue, are being collected in an Omnibus edition in time for Halloween. And to help sales of what is, relatively, a lesser high-profile title, series writer Jimmy Palmiotti is making the following offer;

"You can have your store order it today, and at any con I am at, I will do a free sketch on the inside cover for you. Each and every one brought to me." And given that sketches can cost as much as an omnibus these days, that's a pretty good deal. Though, when asked, "Can it be a sketch of Gail Simone?" he did say, "No." He did follow up, saying, "Please pass this around- this book sells, we can see the regular Jonah Hex series be the next one they do." Will do, Jimmy, will do. And just remember, it is an Omnibus, you'll have to lug it to the show and back…



Jonah Hex: All-Star Western Omnibus Hardcover – October 28, 2025

by James Palmiotti, Justin Gray, Justin Norman

Jonah Hex and Amadeus Arkham team up in an expansive collection of Old West-version stories in Gotham City.Even when Gotham City was just a one-horse town, crime was rampant–and things only get worse when bounty hunter Jonah Hex comes to town. Can Amadeus Arkham, a pioneer in criminal psychology, enlist Hex's special brand of justice to help the Gotham Police Department track down the latest villains? Jimmy Palmiotti (Harley Quinn, Power Girl) and Justin Gray (Hawkman, Jonah Hex: No Way Down) bring DC Comics' most notorious bounty hunter into the New 52 in Jonah Hex: All-Star Western Omnibus. Collecting the entire series from ALL-STAR WESTERN #0-34!

