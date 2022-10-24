JM DeMatteis Launches DeMultiverse With Four New Comics

The DeMultiverse is a new series of four comic books written by JM DeMatteis, known for Justice League International, Moonshadow, and Spider-Man: Kraven's Last Hunt, and are being crowdfunded by its publisher, the new imprint Spellbound Comics.

The four stories, a fantasy, a classic superhero, a supernatural Western, and a Philip K. Dick-meets-Matrix-meets-Kirby's New Gods book are drawn by artists Tom Mandrake, Shawn McManus, Matthew Dow Smith, & David Baldeon. And currently on Kickstarter until mid-November.

1. ANYMAN

Illustrated by Marvel Comics artist David Baldeón, ANYMAN is a contemporary superhero book with an unexpected twist. If you've enjoyed JM's more mainstream superhero work on Spider-Man, Justice League or Captain America, you were born to love ANYMAN!

2. LAYLA IN THE LANDS OF AFTER

LAYLA IN THE LANDS OF AFTER is an all-ages fantasy adventure about the Afterlife, illustrated by the great Shawn (Sandman) McManus. From Moonshadow to Abadazad to Imaginalis, there is no greater writer of comic book fantasy than JM DeMatteis. LAYLA is his latest Can't Miss in this genre.

3. WISDOM

Brought to visual life via the haunted pen of Tom Mandrake, with WISDOM, JM has crafted an exceptional supernatural tale of the Old West that is both a Western anthology and a fantasy epic. Deadwood meets The X-Files. John Ford meets Tolkien. Deeply personal and hugely epic.

4. GODSEND

Who is Godsend? A superhero? Alien? Celestial being? JM and artist Matthew Dow Smith will be providing answers to those questions and more in this cosmic mystery that JM himself describes as "Jack Kirby meets The Matrix meets Philip K. Dick."

The four DeMultiverse titles will be available separately as single comic books or collected in a 100+ page trade paperback featuring bonus material, such as introductory essays for each title by J.M. DeMatteis, behind-the-scenes art extras, script pages, and a foreword by former Marvel Comics Editor in-Chief, Tom DeFalco. The single issues will also be offered with variant covers including JH Williams III, Dustin Nguyen, Liam Sharp, and Kevin Maguire.

The Kickstarter campaign will run until November 10th, and comics will be published in the Spring of 2023. Public backers of DeMultiverseon Kickstarter include Patton Oswalt, Karen Berger, David Zuckerman, Gary Frank, Shelley Bond, Liam Sharp, Bob Greenberger, Keith Champagne, David Pepose and JT Krul.

"Unlike many companies who use Kickstarter to raise funds to produce their projects, our books are already completed and ready to send to the printer," said David Baldy, Publisher & Founder of Spellbound Comics, as well as a writer/producer on such television shows as Wilfred on FX, Deadbeat on Hulu, and Lewis Black's Root of All Evil on Comedy Central. "In today's comic book marketplace, a boutique publisher like Spellbound would have a hard time getting noticed in the textbook-sized Previews catalogue. Rather than rely on the traditional comic book distribution model to reach the readers, we are bringing it to them directly. It's my dream to produce topnotch, professional comic books, featuring surprising stories and original characters, and to get them into the hands of readers who appreciate that level of quality as much as I do. We're hoping the global reach of Kickstarter, plus audience interest in industry icons like J.M. DeMatteis, Tom Mandrake, Shawn McManus, Matthew Dow Smith, and David Baldeón, plus the near-infinite entertainment value of THE DeMULTIVERSE, will combine to achieve a level of success that will allow us to continue this dream for the foreseeable future."

"I've been a professional writer for more than forty years," DeMatteis adds, "and the DeMultiverse is one of the most exciting projects I've ever been involved in. These are ideas I've been nurturing for years, and seeing them come to visual life in the hands of our extraordinary creative teams has been a dream come true."

Every customer who buys all four single issue comic books or the collected edition, will be given the opportunity to vote for which of the four titles continues to series first. Spellbound's second campaign is tentatively scheduled to launch in Fall 2023 with issues 2-5 of the winning series.

Any comic shop or bookstore retailers interested in carrying THE DeMULTIVERSE trade paperback collection or the single issue titles, please contact SpellboundComicsLLC@gmail.com for more details. After the Kickstarter campaign ends, print copies of THE DeMULTIVERSE and its four #1 issues will be available exclusively at SpellboundComics.com