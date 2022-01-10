Comics & Graphic Novel JobWatch: Marvel, DC, IDW, Scholastic, Webtoon

There's a lot of job worries in the comics industry these days. Bleeding Cool's Comics and Graphic Novel JobWatch is an occasional look at people hiring in the comic book industry at all manner of levels, sales, creation, editorial, production or more. And if you are looking for staff, creators (paid) or know a job going, contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com with the details and we'll run them in the next column.

Previously an intern at the publisher for the last year, Naomi Silveiro has joined Macmillan Children's Publishing Group as junior designer, working on picture books and graphic novels.

Pantheon Books:

Penguin Random House in New York is offering a full time position for a Graphics Editor at Pantheon Books, searching for an Editor with "a proven record for publishing successful, high-quality, diverse, and international graphic fiction and non-fiction, and strong relationships with agents, authors, and foreign publishers to develop a list of books that both uphold the spirit of this esteemed, eighty-year-old list while helping to chart a bold and progressive future" and naming its graph novel list as including "Charles Burns, Michael Cho, James Gleick, Margo Jefferson, Ha Jin, Richard McGuire, Kristen Radtke, Alex Ross, Marjane Satrapi, Alexander McCall Smith, Ali Smith, Wole Soyinka, Art Spiegelman, Gengoroh Tagame, Heather Ann Thompson, Chris Ware, and Charles Yu."

Marvel Comics:

Marvel Entertainment if New York is looking for a Digital Comics Compositor to "convert print comics from the 1930s to today for digital sale, working together as a team to complete the many books Marvel makes available to its readers."

DC Comics:

DC Comics has a Manager, Brand Marketing at Burbank in California, to "oversee the marketing strategy, development of worldwide creative materials, and lead the go-to-market planning and execution on North America marketing plans for Gotham Knights. This role will serve as a marketing and product expert on DC's rich lore and iconic characters. This role will also identify trends and opportunities and recommend enhancements to marketing plans and strategies and work closely with functional teams within WB Games and across Warner Bros."

DC is also looking for a VP, Global Marketing "responsible for developing integrated campaigns and innovative growth marketing strategies to drive accelerated sell-in and sell-thru for DC Publishing's initiatives globally. This includes third party retailers and Direct-To-Consumer digital channels. This role will be responsible for managing the DC brand identity and design guidelines, DC Comics brand strategy, and annual marketing objectives and metrics – ensuring brand standards and character franchise attributes are driven through all consumer and trade touchpoints.

DC Comics also wants a Sr. Manager, Digital Sales that will play "a key role in managing and executing overall digital business strategies for DC's publishing content across O&O and third-party digital platforms, with the goal of acquiring and retaining the maximum number of new comic readers."

And more traditionally, DC wants an Associate Editor to assist "the Supervising Editor and Editor with the creation and development of DC new print and/or digital comics lines. Edits a minimum of two books, under the supervision of the Editor and/or Supervising Editor. Copy-edits and proofreads books to ensure accuracy. Assists Editors in maintaining story continuity. Identifies and recommends potential talent and maintains relationships with current talent.

Specialist, Digital Content Editor to "oversee creation and curation of content across our apps and websites. Working with our engagement, design and product teams, this individual will be at the forefront of fan culture, ensuring the content that populates our digital platforms exceeds fans' needs and expectations. Curate content for merchandising across DC's apps and websites based on release schedules and brand priorities. Strategize and execute overall programming plans as they relate to O&O platforms"

Director, Business Affairs, "a key lead on DC's Business Affairs team managing deal negotiations and partnerships in support of DC's publishing and media strategic initiatives. Work closely with DC Business Development to identify strategic opportunities for growth of the DC publishing business globally, and the DC brand overall. Manage structuring and negotiation of partnership agreements, talent agreements and other vendor agreements with support from Finance and Legal departments in support of growth opportunities. Working with DC's Revenue team, negotiate commercial terms with existing & new distribution partners of physical and digital comic books and other publications, worldwide, including Penguin Random House, Amazon, Google, and Apple. Propose competitive arrangements with distribution/channel partners that reinforce DC's business objectives of audience expansion into digital (including DC's owned and operated channel DC Universe Infinite), international, mass & other channels. Negotiate and manage key comic book artist and writer deals, including Exclusive Deals, Creator-Owned Publishing Arrangements, Character Equity Agreements, etc. In partnership with Editorial Strategy & Administration/Business Planning, analyze current creator compensation and other remuneration models, and make recommendations relating to the type and structure of talent deal offerings that reinforce DC's business strategy and DC's objective of being the top destination for creative talent."

They also have a bunch of summer intern positions.

IDW Publishing:

IDW Publishing is looking for a Senior Editor, Originals, stating that "this position manages the development, scheduling, coordination, and production of Young Adult and Middle Grade original graphic novels and works closely with many internal departments and creative teams to produce publications on time and with accuracy. Therefore, solid communication (both written and verbal), multi-tasking, and organizational skills are critical to success. All original content will strive to address themes of racial diversity, sexual and gender politics, social politics, biography, historical content, STEM, marginalized groups and middle grade/YA development. This position also focuses on titles published within the book market; knowledge and experience of book trade publishing is desired."

IDW Publishing of Los Angeles is also looking for a new Director of Content Strategy who will "serve as lead on all publishing slate planning which includes identifying ideal publishing on-sale dates while balancing revenue expectations. This position will act as the central touchpoint between the Finance, Sales, Marketing, Talent Affairs, Operations, and Editorial departments in order to meet the Company's objectives for growth and profitability with all product releases. This position will also be responsible for assessing the viability and efficacy of licensor and IP relationships, leading product development and management, and working alongside marketing and sales teams on product market research. This role will report to the VP, Sales & Marketing."

IDW Publishing is also looking for an Editorial Assistant in Los Angeles that "supports the Editorial department in all aspects of book production, including proofreading, editing, working with digital images, along with general administrative duties such as scheduling meetings, taking notes, and circulating materials digitally. A high level of accuracy, attention to detail, and good time management skills are imperative to this position."

IDW is also still looking for an Executive Editorial Director.

Scholastic:

Scholastic Graphix of New York is hiring a Senior Designer – Trade to "work closely with the Creative Director to create high quality designs for the industry leading graphic novel imprint, Graphix. Our group works closely with Editorial on both middle grade (ages 8–12) and YA (ages 12 and up) graphic novels. The design of each graphic novel is all encompassing, including both cover and interiors. The candidate should have a keen eye for detail and extensive print design experience."

Viz Media:

VIZ Media of San Francisco is hiring an Editor whose "primary responsibilities are executing print and digital publication production, proposing property acquisitions, and carrying out business strategies. Responsible for the timely execution of all editorial duties involved in the graphic novel, simultaneous serializations, and trade book production process for both print and digital formats, including, but not limited to: editing manuscripts, proofreading page and cover proofs, checking bluelines, and reviewing digital editions to ensure quality and consistency. Finds, assigns, negotiates with, and schedules freelance translators, rewriters, and letterers for the production of graphic novels, simultaneous serializations, and tradebooks."

Wattpad:

Wattpad in Toronto is looking to hire a Graphic Novels Editor, editing WEBTOON stories from scroll format to graphic novel page layout. "Adapting existing direct publishing operations to suit the needs of graphic novel format; etc. Acting as final point of contact for QA / approvals of final layouts on behalf of WWS. Supporting WWS' third-party publishing efforts, particularly for adaptations of WEBTOON content with Studio partners"

City Lit:

City Lit is looking for a Comics and Graphic Novel Writing Tutor to "develop and teach our graphic novel and comics writing courses , helping to bring together people across the capital and beyond and to enrich lives through learning… You'll be a key contributor to our thriving Creative Writing department, where our renowned high-quality courses focus on inspiring students to explore and develop their writing. Our comics and graphic novel course focuses specifically on the skills necessary to write short and long-form comics."

Epic For Kids:

Epic for Kids in New York, is seeking a Comics Editor, saying "Epic Originals is seeking an exceptional candidate to join our creative team. The ideal candidate is an experienced comics editor with a knack for storytelling, knowledge of children's book industry, and ability to juggle multiple projects."

Abrams:

Abrams of New York is hiring a Senior Publicist, Adult, specifically "a creative, dynamic, and experienced senior publicist to develop and execute innovative title campaigns primarily with comic-arts and graphic novels, but also across all categories including entertainment, fiction, nonfiction, lifestyle, and craft. Strong candidates will have experience with or deep interest in graphic novels, as well as knowledge of the current media landscape and solid grasp on the necessary components to build impactful campaigns."

Blizzard Entertainment:

Blizzard Entertainment of Irvine, California, is seeking a Temporary Senior Book Editor to "focus on developing Blizzard Entertainment's universes through a variety of media, including animation, cinematics, illustrations, novels, comics, and more, working with internal as well as external talent" and that they will "develop and edit 6-8 projects in a variety of formats including comics/graphic novels, prose novels, art books, lore books, and specialty books."

Creative Shout Outs:

Jamie Me: PAID comic work: Looking for some pin-up art doing for an unannounced projected! All styles welcome. Post your portfolio and contact details below. RT's to reach comic artists appreciated. Open to multiple artists as it's for our upcoming Kickstarter. Our readers LOVE guest artists. Great introduction to passionate comic readers too.

PAID comic work: Looking for some pin-up art doing for an unannounced projected! All styles welcome. Post your portfolio and contact details below. RT's to reach comic artists appreciated. Open to multiple artists as it's for our upcoming Kickstarter. Our readers LOVE guest artists. Great introduction to passionate comic readers too. Creator Advisor: PAID GIG: looking for an interior sequential artist for a manga-inspired story with cute teen boys and lots of cats. Think competitive shonen manga + cats. Please reply with links to your portfolio. No DMs. #ComicJobs #HiringForComics

PAID GIG: looking for an interior sequential artist for a manga-inspired story with cute teen boys and lots of cats. Think competitive shonen manga + cats. Please reply with links to your portfolio. No DMs. #ComicJobs #HiringForComics Creator Advisor : PAID GIG: looking for an interior sequential artist for a sci-fi noir crime story; someone who can do realism but with fantastical character designs (think Adam Gorham's art on Rocket Raccoon). Please reply to this post with your portfolio. No DMs. #ComicJobs #HiringForComics

: PAID GIG: looking for an interior sequential artist for a sci-fi noir crime story; someone who can do realism but with fantastical character designs (think Adam Gorham's art on Rocket Raccoon). Please reply to this post with your portfolio. No DMs. #ComicJobs #HiringForComics Rico Tavares: PAID GIG: I'm looking for a collaborator for creators4creators. The story is dreamy sci-fi (think Stages of Rot/Nausicaa/Abara/Mirror). BIPOC/QBIPOC preferred. If interested, please reply below with a portfolio that features sequential art. #HiringForComics #ComicsJobs

PAID GIG: I'm looking for a collaborator for creators4creators. The story is dreamy sci-fi (think Stages of Rot/Nausicaa/Abara/Mirror). BIPOC/QBIPOC preferred. If interested, please reply below with a portfolio that features sequential art. #HiringForComics #ComicsJobs Matt Garvey: I'm looking for an artist collaborator on a NEW comic I'm working on…PAID GIG (no backend B.S) Need someone who can draw EPIC fights…AND emotional talking scenes too. If interested, please DM sequential samples. As always RTs are incredibly appreciated. Thanks

I'm looking for an artist collaborator on a NEW comic I'm working on…PAID GIG (no backend B.S) Need someone who can draw EPIC fights…AND emotional talking scenes too. If interested, please DM sequential samples. As always RTs are incredibly appreciated. Thanks Andrew Scott: Paid #comics work: Looking for artist & colorist for 64-pg OGN. Starts in Jan. Women-driven story. Anti-patriachal rage/violence/vengeance. Rookies & pros welcome if you hit deadlines. Reply/DM with portfolio/samples. Please RT. #VisibleWomen #comicsart #comicsjobs #ArtCred