JobWatch: Promotions And New Hires At Marvel, DC, First Second & Oni

Here's a JobWatch look at recent hirings and promotions at a number of comic book and graphic novel publishers.

JobWatch: Alexander Lu is a freelance comics editor on books like Infinite Dark and may be well known to you as former New Media Editor and Managing Editor of the Comics Beat. Well, he's crossed over to be a Contributing Editor at First Second Books, the graphic novel imprint for Roaring Brook Press. He tweets "A bit of news: I am officially a full-time Contributing Editor @01FirstSecond! I'm not acquiring right now, but agents, authors, librarians…please reach out! I would love to connect and chat about our dream comics, as well as rant to you about the magic of raccoons."

JobWatch: When looking at what was happening with ComiXology employees, for an upcoming article, we noticed that Sara Harding, previously a ComiXology Originals Editor since 2020, has just joined Oni Press as an Entertainment Executive Assistant. Previosuly she worked as a freelance editor after graduating from The Art Institute of California in 2007.

JobWatch: Other announcements, Lauren Amaro has been promoted from Assistant Editor to Associate Editor at Marvel Comics. She tweeted "Incredibly excited to have been promoted to Associate Editor at Marvel Let's make some comics!" Amaro originally interned at Marvel in 2017 as well as in London's Cartoon Museum, and with Matt Fraction and Kelly Sue DeConnick at Milkfed Criminal Masterminds. She has been Assistant Editor at Marvel since 2018.

JobWatch: Amedeo Turturro, has been promoted from Associate Editor to Senior Associate Editor (Art Director/Project Manager) at DC Comics. An intern at DC Comics in 2010, Amedeo then went on to co-found INK, the New York School of Visual Arts' digital comics magazine, before becoming a radio producer and host. She then returned to DC Comics, becoming an Assistant Editor in 2014, an Associate Editor in 2017, and was promoted to Senior Associate Editor this month.

JobWatch: Alex Borbolla has joined Bloomsbury Children's and YA as a Senior Editor. Previously she had the role of Editor at Simon & Schuster/Atheneum, where she has worked in Editorial roles since interning for them in 2015.