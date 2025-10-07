Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau & Steven T Seagle Back On Ben 10

Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben 10, Duncan Rouleau, joe casey, joe kelly, man of action, steven t seagle

Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau and Steven T Seagle Back on Ben 10, with a new comic book series launching from Dynamite in February 2026

Previously, Dynamite announced that they signed Ben 10 as one of our Warner Brothers licenses, but now have confirmed that the Man Of Action studios are overseeing and part of the creative team on the books, with Ben 10 creators Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau, and Steven T. Seagle. Ben 10 #1 written by Joe Casey will launch in February 2026.

"The Man of Action Entertainment (MOA) crew all got their major career starts in the comics industry, before assembling to co-found one of the most legendary creative collectives in pop culture, focusing on animation, television, film, comics, and beyond. Both separately and jointly, creators Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau, and Steven T. Seagle have been at the forefront of some of the biggest franchises across entertainment, like Superman, Spider-Man, and their own original creations like Big Hero 6.

"Now things come full circle, with MOA arriving to deliver the saga of Ben 10 in their original medium, with Joe Casey leading the way. This follows Casey's critically acclaimed forays into other hall of fame animated franchises under Dynamite's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery in his Jonny Quest and Space Ghost titles. He's joined for his first stories here by artist Robert Carey, who has drawn hit titles including Outsiders, James Bond, and Jennifer Blood. Man of Action will creatively drive the stories, with individual partners stepping forward to provide future scripts at different points during the series.

"For this inventive new phase of Ben 10, Casey, Carey, and company are taking a more straightforward, action-oriented approach. The beloved animated series exists for fans who grew up with it and for future generations to continue discovering it. This comic series will update the concept for modern audiences, while of course being drawn with the boundless potential of the comics form, opening up a wider range of tones to tap into, from the emotional to the surreal, across drama, comedy, and tragedy.

"Ben 10 is obviously very close to our hearts, and has been for the last twenty years," said initial series writer Joe Casey. "So we're psyched to finally present a vision of Ben and his mythology in the manner and format that we've always wanted to see. This is basically a straight-up superhero comic that's going to compete with every major series out there. This is "Ultimate" or "Absolute" Ben 10. We guarantee, this is the best that Ben 10 has ever been."

"It all starts in issue #1 with an updated origin, bringing fans both old and new up to speed on the incredible characters and mythos of Ben 10. As young Ben Tennyson first discovers the mysterious Omnitrix — and the transformative powers it contains — readers will be pulled in deeper to how such an event would truly impact the world around it.

"From there, the Man of Action brain trust will recontextualize the greatest hits and coolest components of previous iterations, honing it down to its most perfect presentation. They will expand and add to the recipe, with a thoughtful approach to continuity in the vein of classic superhero comics, rewarding both grown up fans of the original shows, as well as younger readers who have never met Ben, his cousin Gwen, Grandpa Max, fearsome foes like Vilgax, all of the powerful aliens of the Omnitrix, and countless other fun parts of the world!"