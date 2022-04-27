Joe Glass Wins Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment in Gayming Magazine Awards

This week comic book creator and former contributor to Bleeding Cool, Joe Glass, was in London for the Gayming Magazine Awards, nominated for the Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment Award alongside some tough competitors.

Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment Award – sponsored by Square Enix London Mobile

This award recognises the best LGBTQ moment in a comic book in 2021.

Nominees:

DC Pride #1 – DC Comics

Killer Queens – David Booher / Dark Horse Comics

The Pride Omnibus – ComiXology/Dark Horse Comics

X-Factor #10 – Leah Williams / Marvel

And… Joe Glass won for his queer superhero comic book series The Pride. This is what he posted to Facebook;

Soooo last night I was at an award ceremony (the Gayming Mag Awards) which my book, The Pride Omnibus, was nominated for Best LGBTQ Comic Moment 2021. I'll be honest, I was honoured to be nominated, but didn't expect to win as I was up against some stiff, brilliant competition

But I WON! And after the shock wore off, I accepted the award and almost cried on stage in front of hundreds of people Live (and THOUSANDS that were watching it being live-streamed lol) and wound up cutting an ad hoc, off the cuff, emotional acceptance speech short for fear of having a full tear fest on stage lol.

In my shock and fluster, I made a total hash of it and forgot to mention the amazing collaborators who helped me make this series a reality. Without them, especially Gavin Mitchell who helped make the faces of my heroes, we'd never have The Pride. There's so many people who got me from there to here, and I thank each and every one from the bottom of my heart. This award is for all of us, we made something special.

I couldn't be prouder or happier, I still can barely process that it happened. But after over a decade of hard work, perseverance and struggles, my "little book" has been gifted with an incredible honour.

Thanks to all the readers who've followed and supported me from the start, and to every new reader who finds The Pride and here's hoping for many more stories to come!

Thank you, everyone.

The Pride by Joe Glass and many others is published by ComiXology Originals and Dark Horse Comics.