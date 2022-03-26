Joe Hill's Rain #2 Review: Perfectly Paced Potboiler

One of the hallmarks of truly effective horror storytelling is stretching out the tension around an inevitable sense of something truly horrible that's going to happen. Rain #2 plays with that as a string of horrible things have happened, are happening now, and absolutely certainly will be happening in larger proportions in the foreseeable future. The drama is based on how the characters adapt to these horrors, and there you find the amazing things about this tale.

This story is framed around an actual thing called fulgurite, a terrible proposition on its own expanded to fairly realistic extremes. In the previous issue, fulgurite fell on Boulder, Colorado, for eight solid minutes, killing everyone who stood beneath this downpour of needle-like mineral. One of the victims included Yolanda Rusted, the girlfriend of Honeysuckle Speck. These two young women were literally moments from starting their life together when the fulgurite fell, and now everyone braces for what's next, knowing it can't be good.

This issue shows Honeysuckle setting off to walk to Denver and let Yolanda's father know of the death of his wife and daughter. Thirty miles along roads covered with sharp needle-like sediment would be hard enough, but when a cult targets Honeysuckle for their own inability to keep their mouth shut, things get even more interesting. That leads to unexpected team-ups that further intensify the dread.

Working from an original Joe Hill prose story, David M. Booher makes this script a perfectly paced potboiler, with explosions of bad things happening that complicate the situations but wholly fit the characters here. Zoe Thorogood creates a visual tableau alongside Chris O'Halloran and Shawn Lee that captures the sadness and hopelessness these characters confront in the face of mystery and nearly certain doom.

It's hard to watch people suffer so, but this work is presented so compellingly that it's just as hard to look away. RATING: BUY.

Joe Hill's Rain #2

By Joe Hill, David M. Booher, Zoe Thorogood

As tragedy strikes around her, Honeysuckle does the only thing she knows to do-she devises a plan to walk to Denver to make sure her loved ones are okay. Though the deadly rain could fall at any moment, she quickly learns there are things just as dangerous as the corrupted weather: other people. Adapted by rising stars DAVID M. BOOHER (Canto) and ZOE THOROGOOD (The Impending Blindness of Billie Scott).

Joe Hill’s Rain #2 Review by Hannibal Tabu 8 / 10 After eight minutes of death fell on Boulder, Colorado, we follow a heartbroken young woman as she tries to do right by her lost love while the world falls apart around her. Credits Editor Chris Ryall