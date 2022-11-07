John Dunning & Ricardo Cabral Dark Horse Debut Wiper at Thought Bubble

John Dunning and Ricardo Cabral have a new graphic novel for Thought Bubble, Wiper, coloured by Brad Simpson and lettered by Jim Campbell out next week from Dark Horse. But John Dunning and Ricardo Cabral will have copies ahead of that this weekend in Harrogate.

Lula Nomi is a Wiper–a private detective who guarantees complete discretion. A memory wipe after every job sees to that. When she is hired by enigmatic robot Klute she thinks the case is the answer to all her problems. But there's something oddly familiar about Klute–and the more she investigates the disappearance of journalist Orson Glark, the more she suspects that he's somehow connected to her own past . . . Lula must face her greatest fears to learn what happened to Glark . . . and the truth about herself.

They will be at Table 140 in the Comixology Hall at Thought Bubble signing copies of the global debut of Wiper, as well as prints from the book, exclusively on sale at Thought Bubble.

This is John Dunning's third graphic novel following Salem Brownstone, published by Walker Books/Candlewick, and Tumult published by Self Made Hero/Abrams, and translated into French as Tumulte by Presque Lune, getting onto the Angouleme list. He is also known as the instigator and co-curator with Paul Gravett of the biggest exhibition of comics in the UK to date, Comics Unmasked: Art and Anarchy in the UK at the British Library.

Oh, and they've managed to have garnered a bunch of quotes from other comic book folks in case you desired the approval from others before making the purchase…

"Wiper is a feast for your eyes and mind. Fast-moving gorgeous sci-fi noir with a killer twist. Like Phillip K Dick meets Aeon Flux." – Christian Ward

"Sci-Fi Noir done right with some of the best comic book artwork I've seen in a book this year. Dunning and Cabral have crafted a story you do not want to miss." – James Tynion IV

"Mind-blowing art by Ricardo Cabral and colour by Brad Simpson. It's an incredible piece of work!" – Aaron Campbell

"If you love sci-fi I can't think of a single reason you won't love this book. Stunning work from all involved." – Darcy Van Poelgeest

"Witness a blistering speculative future from Dark Horse, Ricardo Cabral, Brad Simpson, Jim Campbell – and John Harris Dunning who's come to Sci-Fi after crafting a master class thriller in Tumult with Michael Kennedy." – Steve Orlando

"A shot of peak 2000AD, a shake of Altered Carbon; Wiper is a cybernetically slick, laserbeam-sharp, inhumanly confident sci-crime thriller that wallows in visual spectacle without scrimping on character intimacy. Every last one of the chef's fingertips." – Si Spurrier

"Don't sleep on this visionary new graphic novel." – Tom Muller

"The neon glint of 80s sci-fi movies seen through a post-human eye."- Andi Watson

"Wiper builds a compelling mystery set against a dark, but all-too-real future. Beautiful art and storytelling makes thi a memorable read. I can't wait to revisit this world again!" – Josh Trujillo

"I've read WIPER, original graphic novel by and I gotta tell you it's awesome!!! Great story and beautiful art!!!" – Martin Morrazo

"Splendid new neon-soaked sci-fi." – Alex Paknadel

"Slick cyber-noir." – Steve Foxe

"OOOOF! That looks fantastic!" – Mack Chater