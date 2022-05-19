John Jennings & Angélique Roché Tell Marvel My Super Hero Is Black

To be published in June 2023, My Super Hero Is Black is an illustrated text by John Jennings and Angélique Roché looking at the history of Black comic book characters and creators at Marvel Comics, in hardcover form, being published by Simon & Schuster.

John Jennings is Professor of Media and Cultural Studies at the University of California at Riverside, where he examines the visual culture of race in various media forms including film, illustrated fiction, and comics and graphic novels. He is also the director of Abrams ComicArts imprint Megascope, which publishes graphic novels focused on the experiences of people of colour. His research interests include the visual culture of Hip Hop, Afrofuturism and politics, Visual Literacy, Horror, and the EthnoGothic, and Speculative Design and its applications to visual rhetoric. He was also co-editor of the 2016 Eisner Award-winning collection The Blacker the Ink: Constructions of Black Identity in Comics and Sequential Art (Rutgers) and co-founder/organizer of The Schomburg Center's Black Comic Book Festival in Harlem. He is co-founder and organizer of the MLK NorCal's Black Comix Arts Festival in San Francisco and also SOL-CON: The Brown and Black Comix Expo at the Ohio State University.

Angélique Roché, is an attorney, journalist, producer, host, moderator, voiceover artist, working for Harper's Bazaar, NBC News, Black Girl Nerds, Syfy Wire, Marvel, Nerdist, and Rewire News. In addition to producing interviews, hosting live events and red carpets, and moderating panels she is currently the host of Marvel Entertainment's Marvel's Voices podcast. She is also a contributor to and consulting editor of the Marvel's Voices comics anthology series (2020 – Present) and is a co-host and producer of The Women of Marvel podcast. In 2021 she voiced the award-winning horror short Diary of a Mad Black Werewolf created by Mark Cheng. The short is an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by artist Micheline Hess. Angélique received a BA in Print Journalism from Southern University and A&M College, her Juris Doctorate from the Southern University Law Center, and a Legal Letters Masters in International and Comparative Law from The George Washington University Law School. In addition, she is a graduate of the Women's Campaign School at Yale and the Princeton Alumni Corps fellowship for non-profit professionals.

by John Jennings (Author), Angelique Roche (Author) #1 New York Times bestselling author John Jennings and acclaimed producer Angélique Roché illuminate some of the most important Black creators and characters through Marvel Comics history. From the introduction of Black Panther in the 1960s and publisher Stan Lee's early efforts at addressing systemic racism, to the groundbreaking work of creators like Billy Graham, Christopher Priest, Reggie Hudlin, and Ta-Nehisi Coates, My Super Hero Is Black offers a rich examination, celebration, and historical overview of Marvel's Black characters and creators. It also includes accounts from prominent Black creators and luminaries about their personal relationships with Marvel super heroes. Presented by John Jennings—the notable comics scholar, illustrator, editor, writer, teacher, publisher, and #1 New York Times bestselling author—and Angélique Roché—the acclaimed content creator, producer, and the popular host of Marvel Entertainment's Marvel's Voices podcast—this milestone work is destined to become a classic and will speak to generations of comics fans and storytellers.