Marvel Confirms Murewa Ayodele Writing Storm, Lucas Werneck As Artist

At the beginning of this week, Bleeding Cool reported that it looked like Nigerian comic book writer Murewa Ayodele would be the writer of the new Storm solo series, just as the character joins the Avengers, as part of the new From The Ashes relaunch of the X-Men line. Now Marvel Comics has confirmed that news, as well as announcing Lucas Werneck as artist and Mateus Manhanini as cover artist as Storm #1 is scheduled to launch in October.

"Set in the X-Men's highly anticipated From the Ashes era, STORM will be brought to life by Murewa Ayodele, the acclaimed writer behind Akogun: Brutalizer of Gods who made his Marvel debut last year with Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood and I Am Iron Man, and Lucas Werneck, the superstar artist known for his work on recent X-Men epics like Immortal X-Men and Sins of Sinister. Werneck also designed a stunning new costume for Storm's exciting new venture into solo storytelling!

"Storm has always been a prime protector of the planet. With the loss of Krakoa, that position becomes more important to her than ever. From her new super hero headquarters, Storm begins making decisions that will forecast the future of the Marvel Universe. Her bold actions will stir forces around and even beyond Earth, calling forth enemies that match her strength and determination. Storm has never needed a throne to rule the skies. Now, watch in awe as this new series elevates her to the heights that only she can reach!

Ororo Munroe has lived many lives. She's been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen, and now…an Avenger! She is the most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage—and in that role, she intends to be a force for positive change. First up: a major meltdown at a nuclear facility in Oklahoma City draws Storm from her Sanctuary in Atlanta—and into a moral conflict that will test her iron resolve! As one of the year's biggest launches, it'll be packed with guest stars including Storm's fellow Avengers, X-Factor's Frenzy, and more!

On the challenges Storm will face, Ayodele said, "As a fan of Storm, her duties to the X-Men, and what she stands for in various real-world communities, I would like to assure the audience that Storm is in danger. Extremely so. We love Ororo Munroe, and that is why we have crafted a thrilling story that will put the strength of her character on wide-open display. But when you're an Omega-level mutant, few things can test your limits, and even fewer things can shatter those limits. For our STORM series, one thing we would like fans to remember is that there are threats that are beyond Omega. Prepare yourselves for an extraordinary display of superheroism that leaves knuckles bloody, knees bashed in, and mountains cratered.

"We are building towards gargantuan conflicts that will shake the universe from Planet Earth to the Dimension of Manifestations," Ayodele continued. "We are crafting stories filled to the brim with humanity, love, mystery, adventure, heartbreak, and ALL-OUT ACTION. Tom Brevoort, the editor behind Marvel's most universe-shattering events, Lucas Werneck, the incredible artist known for his genius-level attention to design and character work, and I are cooking with supernovas on this series. So join us on this journey that promises to be exciting till the bitter-sweet end. Get ready for an ETERNAL STORM."

"I still can't believe that Marvel gave me this gift," Werneck added. "Storm is a character that I love, and I have so much respect for what this character represents to people. We're working with so much love and devotion on this project, and I hope that fans enjoy it as much as we're enjoying making it."