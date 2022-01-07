Joker #11 Preview: Remember the Alamo

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. The solicit for Joker #11 claims The Joker will learn not to mess with Texas. What is he trying to do? Get an abortion? Check out the preview below.
JOKER #11
DC Comics
1021DC162
1021DC163 – JOKER #11 CVR B JIM CHEUNG VAR – $5.99
1021DC164 – JOKER #11 CVR C KAEL NGU VAR – $5.99
(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, Belen Ortega (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith
The Joker is about to learn the harsh reality of the motto "Don't Mess with Texas" as the Sampsons bring him back home to their ranch…for dinner! PUNCHLINE BACKUP: While Harper Row has been making sure that Punchline stays behind bars, her brother, Cullen, has been getting closer to Punchline's fans. His new boyfriend, Bluff, is hiding a wicked secret that promises to change the shape of organized crime in Gotham, and Punchline's role, for years to come.
In Shops: 1/11/2022
SRP: $5.99
