Joker #12 Preview: Fly the Vengeful Skies

Vengeance knows how to avoid those pesky TSA checks in this preview of Joker #12, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Just ride in the baggage department! If you've got enough baggage, no one can tell the difference. Check out the preview below.

JOKER #12

DC Comics

1221DC140

1221DC141 – JOKER #12 CVR B GERARDO ZAFFINO VAR – $5.99

1221DC142 – JOKER #12 CVR C JONBOY MEYERS VAR – $5.99

(W) James Tynion IV – Sam Johns (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, Belen Ortega (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith

There are dark, sinister secrets in the world, and then there are the secrets held by the infamous Sampson family on their compound down in Texas! Jim Gordon is about to enter a hell he never imagined to save…The Joker? Punchline Backup: The Trial of Punchline grows volatile as the Royal Flush Gang makes their biggest and most wicked move in Gotham Ever. Punchline's endgame is here!

In Shops: 2/8/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.