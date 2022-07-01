Joker #15 Preview: Memory Lane

Jim Gordon recalls one of the first times he talked to Batman about The Joker in this preview of Joker #15. Check out the preview below.

JOKER #15

DC Comics

0422DC151

0422DC152 – Joker #15 Dike Ruan Cover – $6.99

0422DC153 – Joker #15 Brian Bolland Cover – $6.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

The Clown Prince of Crime had one more trick up his sleeve—a thrilling, surprise final issue! How did Gordon escape Texas? What happened to Bane and Vengeance? Did The Joker get the last laugh? Find out!

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $6.99

