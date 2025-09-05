Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Black Label, harley quinn, jason badower, joker, kami garcia, mico suayan

Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent Has Been Cancelled By DC Comics

Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent by Kami Garcia, Mico Suayan and Jason Badower, has had all the orders for its first two issues cancelled

DC Comics has informed comic book retailers that all their orders for the upcoming mini-series Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent #1 and #2 have been cancelled and that the series will be resolicited for them to order at a later date. The listing has been entirely scrubbed from the DC's distributor, Lunar Distribution. No reason has been given.

Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent was intended to be a sequel to the original Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity by Kami Garcia, Mico Suayan and Jason Badower from 2019, by the same creative team. A four-issue mature readers DC Black Label title that was meant to launch on the 8th of October, Kami Garcia said of Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent, "At its core, our new series explores the relationship between heroes and villains and how thin the line is between the two — it's an intense true-crime thriller for fans of shows like True Detective, Mindhunter, and Criminal Minds. Mico Suayan and Jason Badower are back with the dark, gritty aesthetic they established in Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity, and they've reimagined some iconic DC characters in ways I think fans will love. They brought their A games!" They will just have to wait a while. Here are the solicitations for the first two issues

Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent #1

Written by KAMI GARCIA

Art by MICO SUAYAN and JASON BADOWER

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

Variant covers by JAY ANACLETO, PHAN TUAN DAT, RILEY ROSSMO

$6.99 US | 44 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | 17+

One year after defeating The Joker, Harley is still hunting serial killers—just not in the city she used to protect. She burned her association with the GCPD and Lt. Jim Gordon and now works with vigilantes to seek a very different kind of justice. But when Gotham headlines about a new series of grisly crime scenes lead to speculation that her nemesis is somehow escaping Arkham to continue his murder spree, she feels compelled to return. Jonathan Crane, former classmate and current head of Arkham Asylum, assures her that The Joker is securely locked in his cell…yet the women of Gotham are still being stalked by a killer who is using their corpses to make art. Unwilling to return to the police precinct and its regulations, Harley forms an alliance with some unlikely conspirators, and these women work to save the people of Gotham City. New York Times #1 bestseller Kami Garcia (writer of the Teen Titans series), Mico Suayan (Knight Terrors: Action Comics), and Jason Badower (Wonder Woman '77) return to the gritty, terrifying version of Gotham they explored in the Bram Stoker Award-nominated Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity to delve into the twisted mind of a killer, his disciple, and the women who will take them down! THE SEQUEL TO JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY IS HERE!

JOKER / HARLEY: MALICIOUS INTENT #2

Writer(s): KAMI GARCIA

Artist(s): MICO SUAYAN and JASON BADOWER

Cover Artist(s): MARTIN SIMMONDS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TK and TK

1:25 variant cover by TK

$6.99 US | 44 pages | 2 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2 x 10 7/8

Harley Quinn has returned to Gotham to hunt a serial killer, but without the support of Lt. Jim Gordon, she is forced to work in the shadows. Is The Joker committing these murders himself or pulling the strings from Arkham and causing terror by proxy? Harley's not the only woman trying to figure it out…but is she willing to ally with a rock star and a cat burglar to get justice?

