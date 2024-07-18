Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, jon layman, October 2024, pete woods, Titans, Tom Taylor

John Layman And Pete Woods, The New DC All In Team On Titans From #16

John Layman and Pete Woods are the New DC All In Team on Titans from #16 in October 2024, taking over from Tom Taylor.

Article Summary John Layman and Pete Woods take helm of Titans from issue #16 in DC All-In relaunch.

The dynamic duo to continue post-Absolute Power saga, tackling Titans' future.

New Titans artwork and stories drop in October 2024, bids farewell to Tom Taylor.

DC All-In relaunch features new story arcs and creative teams across the DC Universe.

Chew and Outer Darkness co-creator and Batman Eternal, Detective Comics, Scorched and Gambit writer John Layman and Cops For Criminals and Cryptocracy co-creator and Robin, Action Comics and Legion Lost artist Pete Woods are the new creators on Titans from #16 out in October. Taking over from Tom Taylor's run with Lucas Meyer, as part of the new DC All-In relaunch. And whatever happened with Amanda Waller and Absolute Power, it seems that they failed…

TITANS #16

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by PETE WOODS

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and JOHN GIANG

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($6.99)

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 10/16/24

JOHN LAYMAN AND PETE WOODS USHER IN A NEW AGE OF TITANS! A league of their own! After the events of Absolute Power, the team looks towards the future and their place in it. Will their failure to control Amanda Waller mean lasting consequences for the hero community?

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. Expect quite a busy day on Bleeding Cool today as a result. At least as busy as it was yesterday… maybe even more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!