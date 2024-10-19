Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

Jonathan Glapion's No Home Here in January 2025 Spawn Solicits

Announced in July 2023, Daniel Henriques and Jonathan Glapion launch their new Spawn series No Home Here from Todd McFarlane.

Announced in July 2023 and finally being published next year, Daniel Henriques and Jonathan Glapion launch their new Spawn series No Home Here from Todd McFarlane as part of Image Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations.

And it goes back to the earliest Spawn issues with the story of serial killer Billy Kincaid's final victim. The serial killer ice cream seller created by Todd McFarlane was murdered by Spawn murdered in the first year of the series, before Alan Moore wrote the story of his journey into hell. Billy Kincaid was brought to the Eighth Sphere of hell, Malebolgia's domain, where he is fitted with the K3-Myrlu, a female symbiote suit much the same as Spawn, making him a minion in Hell's Army. But what of his victims?

"Shirlee Johnson was the final victim of child killer Billy Kincaid; now trapped in an unending nightmare, she is cursed to endlessly relive her final moments on Earth. All hope seems lost… until the sudden appearance of an enigmatic Stranger disrupting her cycle of torment."

In the original Spawn #5 above, Sherlee Johnson was a 7-year-old girl and the 28th victim of convicted Kincaid. Her only appearance was in that issue where she is seen approaching Kincaid's ice-cream truck, he invites her in to "pick out her favorite popsicle" she is kidnapped, brought back to his home, and murdered. Her corpse is stripped, her fingers removed, and she is placed in a deep freeze. It really wasn't nice, probably wouldn't be done like that now, and was an early example of Spawn fridging – literally in this case. And now Spawn regular Jonathan Glapion and Daniel Henriques, better known for Ronin Book 2 with Frank Miller, have a chance to revisit the whole thing thirty-plus years on. Here are Todd McFarlane's full Image Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations.

NO HOME HERE #1

STORY DANIEL HENRIQUES

ART / COVER A JONATHAN GLAPION

Co-created by DANIEL HENRIQUES and JONATHAN GLAPION, NO HOME HERE is the story of Sherlee Johnson, the seven-year-old victim of the infamous serial killer Billy Kinkaid. This epic new chapter in the Spawn Universe explores the fate of the innocent young girl. Her harrowing adventures with The Stranger are laid bare as her story and the world she now inhabits are revealed. With a story conceived in the twisted mind of newcomer DANIEL HENRIQUES and art by celebrated artist JONATHAN GLAPION, the reader will explore parts of the Spawn Universe never before seen. This series will ship bi-monthly starting in January, and it will still cost only $2.99! JANUARY 22 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #40

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A MARCO FAILLA

COVER B JAVI FERNANDEZ

When Gunslinger looks into a mirror. He no longer sees a face that is his own. Every day he spends in the present makes him realize that he may never have the opportunity to return home and set things right. JANUARY 1 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99

KING SPAWN #42

TORY RORY McCONVILLE

ART YILDIRAY CINAR

COVER A FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

COVER B THADDEUS ROBECK

Something old and malevolent is lurking in the shadows of New York City. Even with his powers fully restored, can Spawn defeat this ancient evil before more innocents are taken? RORY McCONVILLE takes over the writing chores of KING SPAWN and sends Al down a dark, horrific path where he learns that even a Hellspawn can be hunted. JANUARY 8 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99

RAT CITY #10

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART / COVER A ZÉ CARLOS

COVER B MARCO FAILLA

Peter and Quinlan are on the run as fugitives, with PTS and the military closing in fast. But what's worse is that the Deviant has lost control, and the Hellspawn symbiote is raging! JANUARY 22 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99

SPAWN #362

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

Spawn's mission should have become easier with the return of his powers. But unfortunately for him, there have been those who have been waiting, planning, and building up their armies. Knowing that, at some point, they will have the opportunity to strike back at Al Simmons. JANUARY 29 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99

VIOLATOR #6 (OF 6)

STORY MARC ANDREYKO

ART / COVER A VON RANDAL

COVER B RAYMOND GAY

MINISERIES FINALE The Violator's tale is coming to its end. His adventures and manipulations through human history are reaching their crescendo. How much of it was true? How much of it was the embellishment of a sadistic and insane demon? Who really cares? It was a great story, right? The Violator's new best friend certainly thinks so. JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

KNIGHTS VS. SAMURAI #5

STORY DAVID DASTMALCHIAN

ART / COVER B FEDE MELE

COVER A MIRKO COLAK

In the aftermath of a horrific Dragon attack, the tension has reached its peak. Sanada and Charles must make a decision. Admit that they are not each other's enemy, or remain loyal to those they serve and continue with the bloodshed. JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC E $3.99

THE SCORCHED Vol 5

STORY JOHN LAYMAN & TODD McFARLANE

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS

JANUARY 29 144 PAGES FC T+ $17.99

The Throne of Hell now belongs to Nyx, who has banished Spawn and The Scorched team to Earth, leaving Jessica Priest and her team without their powers. Things take an unexpected turn when Jason Wynn makes a surprising comeback, leading Jessica, and the team to continue the fight. Powerless, will they all make it back alive?! Collects THE SCORCHED #27-32 TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

SAM AND TWITCH ORIGINS BOOK 2

STORY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & TODD McFARLANE

ART CLAYTON CRAIN, JONATHAN GLAPION, JAY FOTOS &

DREW HUTCHINSON COVER ASHLEY WOOD

The Spawn Universe's favorite detectives come at you in full force in their groundbreaking series. Featuring an all-star cast of creators, the bar was set high for gritty crime fiction when Sam and Twitch first came on the scene. Follow the exploits of NYPD's two most dedicated public servants as they try to uncover the secrets behind the "Bounty Hunter Wars." Also includes the never before reprinted "John Doe Affair" story arc by TODD McFARLANE (story), with ALEX MALEEV (art) and PAUL LEE (art). Collected in an all-new size and format, SAM AND TWITCH ORIGINS HARDCOVER BOOK 2 brings you the art and stories that made this series a classic. Extra features include an ASHLEY WOOD cover gallery and behind-the-scenes art. Collects SAM AND TWITCH #14-26 JANUARY 15 336 PAGES FC M $29.99

