Jonathan Hickman And Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. Ends In May

Marvel Comics suggests that Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. will be coming to an end in May 2024.

Article Summary Jonathan Hickman's G.O.D.S. series ends with issue #8 in May 2024, as per Marvel Comics.

The final installment of G.O.D.S. is illustrated by Valerio Schiti and covered by Mateus Manhanini.

Alongside G.O.D.S., Hickman is launching a new Doom series with artist Sanford Greene.

Hickman continues writing for Ultimate Spider-Man, with issue #5 revealing Harry Osborn's past.

Marvel Comics issues the following note regarding Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. series, stating "TO ALL THINGS, AN ENDING… FOR NOW. G.O.D.S. #8 is on sale May 2024. G.O.D.S. #8 Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by VALERIO SCHITI Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI On Sale 5/15" Suggesting that the series, which published its sixth issue today, will be coming to an end.

G.O.D.S. #8

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY JAMIE MCKELVIE

COSMIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

If you could go back and erase the biggest mistake you've ever made, would you? Of course you would. So let's do that. And let the pieces

fall where they may. 32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

While Immortal Thor #11 in May from Al Ewing and Martin Coccolo promises to follow up on the G.O.D.S. preview page that ran in Immortal Thor.



IMMORTAL THOR #11

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

LOKI MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

LOKI MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

FOLLOWING UP ON THE G.O.D.S. PAGE FROM IMMORTAL THOR #1!

• Tyr had vanished, and there were whispers of cosmic forces at work. And so, the children of Odin gathered in their father's name – to

search for one of their own.

• Regal Thor, fierce Angela, brave Balder, swift Hermod, quiet Honir, strong Vidar, cunning Loki, even Laussa the youngest, all were there…

and another beside. Another, whose name they feared.

• This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the lost son of Odin.

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

Here's that page…

Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti launched G.O.D.S., introducing a new set of characters, and a new structure and history to the Marvel mystical cosmic history and the players within it. Hickman wrote the series bible for G.O.D.S. alongside House of X when he first returned to Marvel in 2019 it just took a little longer to make it out. As well as Ultimate Spider-Man, he is also writing the new Doom series, launching in May, alongside Sanford Greene. Here are the solicits for that as well as an art preview.

DOOM #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN & SANFORD GREENE (W) • SANFORD GREENE (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

DOCTOR DOOM MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

DOCTOR DOOM MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

IN THE NEAR FUTURE…DOOM ALONE

MUST SAVE THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Legendary creators Jonathan Hickman (ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN, G.O.D.S.) and Sanford Greene (Bitter Root) send Doctor Doom on a journey unlike

any he has undertaken before! With Valeria Richards at his side, Doom goes on a quest to harness more power than any human has ever wielded

before in order to try to stop Galactus from bringing about the death of the universe!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$6.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #5

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL • VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

THE SECRET HISTORY OF HARRY OSBORN!

• How does the heir apparent of Oscorp become a masked vigilante?

• And what does Green Goblin know of the true status of the world he lives in?

• All and more will be revealed!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

