Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing-Of-Order At NYCC

Attendees of the Marvel Comics: Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski NYCC panel just got their first glimpse at Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's secret 2023 comics series. The man who relaunched the X-Men with House Of X and the artist of the current Judgment Day have a… thing. Previously the project was announced at Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. And they got a look at brand-new character designs below. Previously, this had been described thus, "What happens when the powers that be meet the natural order of things?"

A bearded white man, dark hair with a white stripe, the kind of person who could be played by David Tennant but also Michael Sheen. There are five or six versions of each character…

Multidimensional versions? Twins? Or just different styles of dress? Is this everything, everywhere, all at once?

Should we be getting Jubilee vibes from this character?

A badge with interconnecting circles that seem to fit together as well as a device called a Thing-Of-Order which seems to be a panel grid, like a comic book page, as well as a device that folds up and assumes different forms in that fashion, including a drone, a tazer, a rover, a hologram projector and a scanner.

And it also appears to transform into a jewel necklace – and a gun. Will we be able to get Thing-Or-Orders as merchandise in comic book conventions to come? Might they actually work? Let's find out more and comic book conventions to come.