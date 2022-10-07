Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing-Of-Order At NYCC

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Attendees of the Marvel Comics: Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski NYCC panel just got their first glimpse at Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's secret 2023 comics series. The man who relaunched the X-Men with House Of X and the artist of the current Judgment Day have a… thing. Previously the project was announced at Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. And they got a look at brand-new character designs below. Previously, this had been described thus, "What happens when the powers that be meet the natural order of things?"

First Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing at NYCC
First Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing at NYCC

A bearded white man, dark hair with a white stripe, the kind of person who could be played by David Tennant but also Michael Sheen. There are five or six versions of each character…

First Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing at NYCC
First Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing at NYCC

Multidimensional versions? Twins? Or just different styles of dress? Is this everything, everywhere, all at once?

First Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing at NYCC
First Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing at NYCC

Should we be getting Jubilee vibes from this character?

 

First Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing at NYCC
First Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing at NYCC

A badge with interconnecting circles that seem to fit together as well as a device called a Thing-Of-Order which seems to be a panel grid, like a comic book page, as well as a device that folds up and assumes different forms in that fashion, including a drone, a tazer, a rover, a hologram projector and a scanner.

First Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing at NYCC
First Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's Marvel Thing at NYCC

And it also appears to transform into a jewel necklace – and a gun. Will we be able to get Thing-Or-Orders as merchandise in comic book conventions to come? Might they actually work? Let's find out more and comic book conventions to come.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.