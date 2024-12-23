Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: imperial, jonathan hickman

Jonathan Hickman's Imperial From Marvel Comics In The Summer Of 2025

Marvel Comics has announced a new comic for the summer of 2025 coming from Jonathan Hickman called Imperial.

Marvel Comics has announced a new comic this summer coming from Jonathan Hickman called Imperial, subtitled "The End Of The Beginning" and "Nature Abhors A Vacuum". And that is all. Earlier today Bleeding Cool mentioned that an "Imperial" event was coming and that the Marvel teasers as part of Marvel In 2025 "Galactic Leaders Assassinated" might tie into it. But right now we have no idea. Maybe Timeslide this Thursday may have more?

Jonathan Hickman is best known for his creator-owned series The Nightly News, The Manhattan Projects and East of West, as well as lengthy stints on Marvel's Fantastic Four, The Avengers and The New Avengers, the S.H.I.E.L.D. limited series, the creation of the Fantastic Four spin-off title FF, as well as crossover limited series, Infinity for which he co-created the characters of the Black Order and its members, Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Black Dwarf, and Supergiant, before it all led up to a new Secret Wars. Between 2019 and 2021, Hickman spearheaded the House Of X relaunch of X-Men titles as the Krakoan Age. A writer for the end of the original Ultimate line of comics, he was behind the relaunch of the Ultimate Universe, with Ultimate Invasion, writing a rebooted Ultimate Spider-Man.

he also worked with Nick Spencer, Mike del Mundo and Mike Huddleston to create the Three Worlds / Three Moons shared universe for the Substack newsletter service. He also created for Marvel, with Valerio Schiti, a new series entwined into the Marvel Universe, G.O.D.S. though it came to an abrupt end. Recently, he has worked with Esad Ribić on Aliens vs. Avengers, and with Greg Capullo on Wolverine: Revenge.

And now something… Imperial? Shi'Ar Empire maybe? Back to the Imperial Guard for Jonathan Hickman, for the first time since the Krakoan Age? It would be a good excuse to go… cosmic again. Once upon a time, Jonathan Hickman talked of his unmade projects…

Imperial Guard – "I was going to do an imperial guard book with Bobby and Sam and it was going to be them on the other side of all of that technology stuff in the Shi'Ar and the Imperial Guard and Star Jammers would have been part of it i'm sure. But it would have been a big space book seeding all of that for when we eventually obviously we're going to crash it all together. But it was going to seed all of that in a way um in a pretty intense way um it was so I'm bummed about that. I clearly set them up to do all of that when I did those four issues of New Mutants, that was clearly where we were going to go with all of that. I have a couple of things that I really was looking forward to doing that I'm just not going to get to do but they're in great hands."

