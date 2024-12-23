Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Marvel In 2025, phoenix

Marvel In 2025: Galactic Leaders Assassinated in a Time Of Strife?

Marvel In 2025: Galactic Leaders Assassinated in a Time Of Strife? How much of this is about Jean Grey, the Phoenix?

We've all got the word about a number of plans coming from Marvel Comics for next year, courtesy of next week's Timeslide. As a result, we have been rolling out a few articles. And a Marvel In 2025 tag to gather them up. So here are another two, seemingly unconnected. But you never know. "Galactic Leaders Assassinated" and "Time Of Strife?" Well, in the Phoenix comic book, Jean Grey has been coming up against the Galactic Council… might she be taking matter into her own hands? Or avenging their deaths? There is an "Imperial" event coming up which this would tie into nicely. Andfuture issues promise " DON'T MISS this MUST-READ ISSUE – as the PHOENIX rises to new power and prominence in the galaxy!"

While "Time Of Strife" would be a lot more predictable if it were called "Time of Stryfe". But it is not. At least not yet. Stryfe is the clone of Cable, Jean Grey's genetic son from the future, and as a result has quite the convulated history. But I don't think GTom Brevoort will be touching that for a while… Timeslide #1 by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli is published this Thursday from Marvel Comics.

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!