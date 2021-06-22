Jonathan Kent, Superman, Gets Another New Superpower (Spoilers)

Jonathan Kent continues to develop new powers beyond that of his father. Back in May in Superman #31, he developed and explosive heat vision, able to focus and create a ball of flame or explosion in mid air. In today's Superman #32, delayed a couple of weeks until today and published alongside Action Comics #1032, Jonathan Kent is encouraged to do what his father cannot.

To focus his X-Ray vision down the electromagnetic spectrum into the hyperviolet range. Which really is a thing.

While in Action Comics #1032, Daddy Superman may not have that kind of fine control, but he can use his heat vision as a flashlight or torch of some sort.

While over in Justice League #63, there's an ancient Kryptonian take on heat vision that Superman wasn't expecting either.

Everyone wants to be Cyclops it seems. Oh and while we're at it, in Superman, is that Dan DiDio in Bibbo's Water Hole?

I wonder where that scene lies on his Timeline? Superman #32, Action Comics #1032 and Justice League #63 are all piblished today.

