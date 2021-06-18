Dan DiDio Scraps New DC Comics Timeline For The Second Time

Dan DiDio, former publisher of DC Comics, is moving house. On Facebook he posted "Things That Happen During A Move #1. The Timeline gets broken…. Again" with the following visual. And I just wondered why he couldn't have sent it to me, and what I could have learned from these contents anyway.

A quick recap. Once upon a time, Dan DiDio and DC Comics Editorial were going to reset the entire DC Comics timeline for good, a history spread over five Generations, with four taking up what had been published so far. Wonder Woman would have debuted during World War II, Superman and Batman much later- but then everyone would age in real time from that moment, and the modern day DC Comics mainstays would be much older, in time for the new legacy characters to take over their roles, and we would have 5G – or Generation Five. The end of Death Metal would have seen this new reality play out. And at New York Comic-Con, in the background, Dan DiDio debuted a big new look at the new DC Timeline. Which Bleeding Cool did our level best to transcribe. It was also published in full in the DC Comics 2020 Free Comic Book Day Generation Zero title. However then Dan DiDio was fired as publisher, and the 5G plan and the new DC timeline was junked, leading DC Comics to pulp the million copies printed of the FCBD title, and not one copy escaped onto the open market – a first for such an event. But , Dan DiDio's decision today to post a better photo of some of that planned DC Timeine means that we can update some – albeit not all – of the DC Timeline. Additions are in bold. Some we only see on our second or third time of letting our eyes cross over the blurred type. Feel free to comment with your own observations and we will add them.

Year 1 (G1 – Y1) Krypton explodes. Rocket crashes in Smallville. Wonder Woman debuts, Steve Trevor crashes on Themescyria

Krypton explodes. Rocket crashes in Smallville. Wonder Woman debuts, Steve Trevor crashes on Themescyria Year 2 (G1 – Y2) Jay Garrick debuts as The Flash. Alan Scott debuts as the Green Lantern. Zatara debuts as a stage magician. Dan Garrett debuts as Blue Beetle. Blackhawk assembles Crew.

Jay Garrick debuts as The Flash. Alan Scott debuts as the Green Lantern. Zatara debuts as a stage magician. Dan Garrett debuts as Blue Beetle. Blackhawk assembles Crew. Year 3 (G1 – Y3) JSA . Wonder Woman joins JSA. Jay joins JSA. Alan joins JSA. Dinah Drake debuts as Black Canary

. Wonder Woman Jay joins JSA. Alan joins JSA. Dinah Drake debuts as Black Canary Year 4 (G1 – Y4) Sgt Rock & the Easy Company enter European theater

Sgt Rock & the Easy Company enter European theater Year 5 (G1 – Y5) JSA Enters World War II. Freedom Fighters debut. All-Star Squadron formed.

JSA Enters World War II. Freedom Fighters debut. All-Star Squadron formed. Year 6 (G1 – Y6) Thomas and Martha Wayne Marry, Bruce Wayne Born . Priscilla Rich – Cheetah debuts. Justice League [Redacted] Newsboy Legion supports the war effort at home.

Thomas and Martha Wayne . Justice League [Redacted] Newsboy Legion supports the war effort at home. Year 7 (G1 – Y7) xxx debuts

xxx debuts Year 8 (G1 – Y8) Wonder Woman retreats to Themysicira following the atomic bomb drop. Freedom Fighters disband.

Wonder Woman retreats to Themysicira following the atomic bomb drop. Freedom Fighters disband. Year 12 (G1 – Y12) Dinah Lance born.

Dinah Lance born. Year 13 (G1 – Y13) Clark Kent becomes Superboy, works in secret. Creature Commandoes debut

Clark Kent becomes Superboy, works in secret. Creature Commandoes debut Year 14 (G1 – Y14) Alfred Pennyworth hired by Wayne Family.

Alfred Pennyworth hired by Wayne Family. Year 16 (G1 – Y16) Thomas and Martha Wayne family killed.

Thomas and Martha Wayne family killed. Year 18 (G1 – Y18) Senate bans superheroes. Clark stops being Superman. The Flash [Redacted]. Alan retires as Green Lantern. JSA disbands. Dan Garrett goes underground. Task Force X assembled

Senate bans superheroes. Clark stops being Superman. The Flash [Redacted]. Alan retires as Green Lantern. JSA disbands. Dan Garrett goes underground. Task Force X assembled Year 19 (G1 – Y19) Arthur Curry's father dies. Black Manta's father dies. J'onn J'onnz arrives on Earth.

Arthur Curry's father dies. Black Manta's father dies. J'onn J'onnz arrives on Earth. Year 20 (G1 – Y20) Arthur meets 'The Others' Arthur meets Vulko.

Arthur meets 'The Others' Arthur meets Vulko. Year 21 (G1 – Y21) Arthur meets Orm.

Arthur meets Orm. Year 24 (G1 – Y24) [Redacted] Challengers Of The Unknown formed

Year 26: (G2 – Y1) Batman & Superman debut. Batman debuts. Year One, Superman debuts. Lexcorp founded.

Batman debuts. Year One, Superman debuts. Lexcorp founded. Year 27: (G2 – Y2) Rogues Gallery debuts Joker, Catwoman, Penguin, Riddler , Batman Year Two. Rogue's Gallery debut: Parasite, Metallo, Toy Man, xxx Aquaman debuts. Barry Allen debuts as the Flash. Flash Year One. Hal Jordan debuts as Green Lantern. Oliver Queen debuts as Green Arrow. xxx

Rogues Gallery debuts Joker, Catwoman, , Batman Year Two. xxx Aquaman debuts. Barry Allen debuts as the Flash. Flash Year One. Hal Jordan debuts as Green Lantern. Oliver Queen debuts as Green Arrow. xxx Year 28:(G2 – Y3) Dick Grayson as Robin. World's Finest Batman and Superman meet. Wally West debuts as Kid Flash. The Rogues debut. Sinestro xxx Aquaman [Redacted] xxx [Redacted]

Dick Grayson as Robin. World's Finest Batman and Superman meet. Wally West debuts as Kid Flash. The Rogues debut. Sinestro xxx Aquaman [Redacted] xxx [Redacted] Year 29: (G2 – Y4) Justice League of America . Batman joins JLA, Superman joins JLA, Wonder Woman Returns from exile to join JLA , Less Interaction With Gods , Barry joins JLA, Hal joins JLA, Black Lantern xxx JLA, Aquaman joins JLA, Black Canary (Dinah Lance) joins JLA, Martian Manhunter joins JLA. The Atom joins JLA.

. Batman joins JLA, Superman joins JLA, Wonder Woman Returns , , Barry joins JLA, Hal joins JLA, Black Lantern xxx JLA, Aquaman joins JLA, Black Canary (Dinah Lance) joins JLA, Martian Manhunter joins JLA. The Atom joins JLA. Year 30: (G2 – Y5) Doom Patrol. Donna Troy rescued by Wonder Woman and spends the year on Themyscira , Barry meets Jay (Flash Of Two Worlds), Guy Gardner xxx Green Lantern, Green Arrow joins JLA, xxx

, Barry meets Jay (Flash Of Two Worlds), Guy Gardner xxx Green Lantern, Green Arrow joins JLA, xxx Year 31: (G2 – Y6) Crisis of Two Worlds. Teen Titans Debut – Dick, Wally, Garth, Roy, Donna, Garth debuts as Aqualad,

Teen Titans Debut – Dick, Wally, Garth, Roy, Donna, Garth debuts as Aqualad, Year 32: (G2 – Y7) JSA Returns , JSA xxx , xxx born.

, JSA xxx , xxx born. Year 33: (G2 – Y8) Supergirl arrives. Superman [Redacted], Teen Titans add new members XXXX Bumblebee , Flash marries Iris West, Guy Gardner debuts as JL Green Lantern, Dinah and Ollie fight Batman, Tula as Aquagirl, xxx returns xxx

Superman [Redacted], Teen Titans , Flash marries Iris West, Guy Gardner debuts as JL Green Lantern, Dinah and Ollie fight Batman, Tula as Aquagirl, xxx returns xxx Year 34: (G2 – Y9) Ra's al Ghul and Talia debut, Hawkman joins JLA,

Ra's al Ghul and Talia debut, Hawkman joins JLA, Year 35: (G2 – Y10) Diana loses powers, Trains With I-Ching, Aquaman,

Diana loses powers, Aquaman, Year 36: (G2 – Y11) Barbara Gordon debuts as Batgirl, Dick Grayson In College, Original Teen Titans Disband , xxx Green Lantern, Professor Zoom kills Iris, The Doctor Light Vote , John Stewart is Full Time Green Lantern, Hal Quits As GL , xxx debuts, xxx

Barbara Gordon debuts as Batgirl, Teen Titans , xxx Green Lantern, Professor Zoom kills Iris, , John Stewart is Green Lantern, Hal , xxx debuts, xxx Year 37: (G2 – Y12) Justice League/ New Teen Titans. Wonder Woman 's Powers Return, New Teen Titans debuts Dick, Cyborg , Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, Arthur & Mera's Baby Is Killed, Arthur & Mera Break-Up , xxx xxx joins JLA

Wonder Woman New Teen Titans debuts Dick, Cyborg , xxx xxx joins JLA Year 38: (G2 – Y13) Outsiders Formed, Black Lighting, Geo-Force,. Katana, XX, Metamorpho. Barry kills Professor Zoom, Orm Seizes Throne Of Aquaman, Billy Batson xxx, xxx

kills Professor Zoom, Throne Of Aquaman, Billy Batson xxx, xxx Year 39: (G2 – Y14) Barbara Menerva debuts as the new Cheetah, Terra Debuts , xxx , xxx , Ted Kord debuts as Blue Beetle

debuts as the new , xxx , xxx , Ted Kord debuts as Blue Beetle Year 40: (G2 – Y15) Crisis On Infinite Earths. Dick Grayson debuts as Nightwing, Jason Todd debuts as Robin, Supergirl dies, the Gods Make A Return To Wonder Woman's Life, Circe Debuts, Name Change To "The Titans", The Judas Contract, Wally Leaves The Team, Barry dies, Wally West debuts as the Flash, Guy Garner Returns, Aquagirl dies,

Dan DiDio Generation 3: The Age Of Crisis – 15 Year Time Window

Year 41: (G3 – Y1) Justice League International , Wallace West born, Guy – GL of Earth, Hal – GL Of Space, xxx , xxx Shazam joins JLI, Captain Atom joins the JLI, Blue Beetle joins the JLI, John Constantine meets Swamp Thing.

, Wallace West born, Guy – GL of Earth, Hal – GL Of Space, xxx , xxx Shazam joins JLI, Captain Atom joins the JLI, Blue Beetle joins the JLI, John Constantine meets Swamp Thing. Year 42: (G3 – Y2) Death In The Family , Jason Todd murdered, xxx up, Booster Gold joins JLI, Dinah and Ollie Break Up

, Jason Todd murdered, xxx up, Booster Gold joins JLI, Year 43 (G3 – Y3): Killing Joke , Barbara Gordon paralyzed. Wally Meets Linda, Guy Gardner quits being JL-GL. Swamp Thing XXXX

, Barbara Gordon paralyzed. Wally Meets Linda, Year 44 (G3 – Y4): Knightfall, Tim Drake debuts as Robin, Barbara Gordon debuts as Oracle, Death of Superman, Reign of the Supermen, xxx , Blue Beetle N early Killed By xxxxx

Knightfall, Tim Drake debuts as Robin, Barbara Gordon debuts as Oracle, Death of Superman, Reign of the Supermen, xxx , Blue Beetle N Year 45:(G3 – Y5) Birds Of Prey Debut , Superman Returns, The Contest, Artemis Debuts, Team Titans Forms, Mirage Kilowat, Nightrider, Terra, Redwing. Speed Force Rediscovered. Bart Debuts As Impulse, XXX Destroyed Kyle Rayner – GL, Black Canary BOP, Hal As Parallax Kyle Vs Hal

, Superman Returns, The Contest, Artemis Debuts, Bart Debuts As Impulse, XXX Destroyed Kyle Rayner – GL, Black Canary BOP, Kyle Vs Hal Year 46: (G3 – Y6) Zero Hour . Damian born, Team Titans Disbands, Guy Debuts As Warrior, Final Night, Hal Dies, Ollie Dies, Connor Hawke as Green Arrow.Aquaman Meets Mera, XXXX

. Damian born, Year 47: (G3 – Y7) JLI Replaced by Reformed JLA . No Man's Land, Cassandra Cain As Batgirl, Harley Quinn debuts, Clark And Lois Married , Electric Blue Superman, Cassie debuts, All-New Teen Titans Formed XXX Argent XXX Atom , Kyle joins JLA, Aquaman rejoins JLA, Aqualad xxx Tempest, Plastic Man Debuts

. No Man's Land, Cassandra Cain As Batgirl, Harley Quinn debuts, , Electric Blue Superman, Cassie debuts, , Kyle joins JLA, Aquaman rejoins JLA, Aqualad xxx Year 48: (G3 – Y8) Hush, Sins Of Youth, Connor Begins Aging, All-New Teen Titans Disband, Original Titans Reform, Roy, Dick, Donna, Tempest, Wally. Young Justice Debuts Tim, Conner Kent, Cassie, Bart, Wally married Linda, Ollie Returns As Green Arrow , Ollie & Dinah Back Together Again. XXX Re-Aged. JSA Reforms, Star Girl, XXX Black Canary XXX

Hush, Wally married Linda, , Ollie & Dinah Year 49: (G3 – Y9) Identity Crisis, Stephanie debuts as Robin, Dick Leads Outsiders , Public Enemies , President Luthor, Jon Kent Born, Supergirl Reborn, Death of Donna Troy, Graduation Day, Teen Titan s Re-Form, Tim, Bart, Cassie, Conner, Cyborg, Beast Boy, Raven, Starfire , Dinah & Oliver Break Up Again , John Stewart is Green Lantern of JLA , Kyle Restarts The Corps , Sub Diego, Lorena Marquez debuts as Aquagirl , Prehistoric xxx, Captain Atom xxx President Luthor xxx, xxxx Bumps Up

Stephanie debuts as Robin, , , President Luthor, Jon Kent Born, Supergirl Reborn, Death of Donna Troy, Teen Titan , Dinah & Oliver , , , debuts as , xxx, xxx xxx, xxxx Year 50: (G3 – Y10) Under The Red Hood, Jason Todd Returns, Batwoman Debuts, Wally & Linda Kids Are Born, Green Lantern Rebirth, Hal And John – GL On Earth, Kyle and Guy GL on Oa, Aquaman Killed And Resurrected. xxx, xxx, xxx & new xxx, xxx, xxx

Red Hood, Returns, Batwoman Debuts, Wally & Linda Kids Are Born, xxx, xxx, xxx & new xxx, xxx, xxx Year 51: (G3 – Y11) Infinite Crisis 52. Conner dies. Wonder Woman Kills Max Lord , XXX Found, xxx returns, xxx, Billy Batson xxx, Jamie + Blue Beetle

, XXX Found, xxx returns, xxx, Billy Batson xxx, Jamie + Blue Beetle Year 52 (G3 – Y12): Barbara Gordon Legs Restored, Barbara returns as Batgirl, Donna Troy Reborn, Sinestro Corps War , Ollie – Mayor Of Star City , xxx Protector of the Timestream, Captain Atom Becomes Monarch, XXXX, Vic Sage Dies , Renee Montaya – The Question , xxx returns to Earth,

Barbara returns as Batgirl, Donna Troy , , xxx of the , , xxx returns to Earth, Year 53 (G3 – Y13): Outsiders Disband, Titans Reform Dick, Donna, Wally, Beast Boy, Raven, Cyborg , Teen Titans: Tim, Cassie, Red Devil, Blue Beetle, Static Shock. War Of Light. Different Corps Emerge. Ollie & Dinah Marry. XXX The Atom

, Year 54 (G3 – Y14): Final Crisis. Damian debuts, Batman RIP, Tim as Red Robin, XXX Dies, Martian Manhunter XXX, Captain Atom Reborn

Damian debuts, Year 55: (G3 – Y15) Blackest Night, Flashpoint. Cassie Leads Teen Titans, Tim Quits The Team, Barry Reborn, Blackest Night,, Brightest Day, Dinah & Oliver separate, Aquaman Killed & Resurrected, Arthur's XXX Restored, Jackson Hyde debuts, Vic Sage Returns As A Black Lantern, xxx, xxx returns to public eye, xxx returns to public eye.

Dan DiDio Generation 4: The Flashpoint – 5 Year Time Window

Year 56 – (G4 – Y1) Wildstorm . Damian debuts as Robin, Dick Grayson debuts as Batman, Bruce returns, Donna Troy takes over Wonder Woman mantle, War of the Green Lanterns, Hal kills Mad Guardian

. Damian debuts as Robin, Dick Grayson debuts as Batman, Bruce returns, Donna Troy takes over Wonder Woman mantle, War of the Green Lanterns, Hal kills Mad Guardian Year 57 – (G4 – Y2) Justice League. Court Of Owls, Damian Dies, Kryptonian Armour, Diana back as Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman becomes God of War, Tim returns to lead Teen Titans, Wally and Bart disappear into time stream, Hal is Green Lantern in Justice League, Kyle debuts as the White Lantern, Aquaman joins Justice League, Arthur crowned King again, Booster aware of timeline changes, vanishes, Plastic Man hibernation, Billy Batson and Shazam joins Justice League, Vic Sage resurrected, Harley Quinn joins Suicide Squad,

Court Of Owls, Damian Dies, Kryptonian Armour, Diana back as Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman becomes God of War, Tim returns to lead Teen Titans, Wally and Bart disappear into time stream, Hal is Green Lantern in Justice League, Kyle debuts as the White Lantern, Aquaman joins Justice League, Arthur crowned King again, Booster aware of timeline changes, vanishes, Plastic Man hibernation, Billy Batson and Shazam joins Justice League, Vic Sage resurrected, Harley Quinn joins Suicide Squad, Year 58 – (G4 – Y3) DC Rebirth. Damian returns, Jim Gordon briefly becomes Batman, Batman (Bruce) and Red Robin unite Gotham vigilantes as formal team, Oz Effect, Joe-El Returns, Kents back in Metropolis, Wonder Woman relinquishes God Of War mantle, Original Titans reform, Dick, Lilith, Wally, Garth, Roy, Donna, Teen Titans reform, Damian, Kid Flash, Beast Boy, Raven, Starfire, Wally returns, Ollie + Dinah back together, Ryan Choi returns, Booster returns, Ted Kord returns, Vic assumes the Question identity again.

Damian returns, Jim Gordon briefly becomes Batman, Batman (Bruce) and Red Robin unite Gotham vigilantes as formal team, Oz Effect, Joe-El Returns, Kents back in Metropolis, Wonder Woman relinquishes God Of War mantle, Original Titans reform, Dick, Lilith, Wally, Garth, Roy, Donna, Teen Titans reform, Damian, Kid Flash, Beast Boy, Raven, Starfire, Wally returns, Ollie + Dinah back together, Ryan Choi returns, Booster returns, Ted Kord returns, Vic assumes the Question identity again. Year 59 – (G4 – Y4) Dark Knight Metal, New Age Of DC Heroes , Bat/Cat wedding, Rogol Zaar, Jon travels to future, Damian's New Teen Titans, Robin, Kid Flash, Crush, Red Arrow, Roundhouse, Bart Returns, The Terrifics formed, Plastic Man wakes from hibernation,

, Bat/Cat wedding, Rogol Zaar, Jon travels to future, Damian's New Teen Titans, Robin, Kid Flash, Crush, Red Arrow, Roundhouse, Bart Returns, The Terrifics formed, Plastic Man wakes from hibernation, Year 60 – (G4 – Y5) Year Of The Villain, Hell Arisen. Jon returns from future/aged.

Good luck with the move, Dan DiDio, we hope nothing else gets thrown our, or posted to Bleeding Cool headquarters, in the journey…