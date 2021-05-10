Jonathan Kent Gets A New Superpower Now He's Superman? (Spoilers)
It's been a while since Superman got himself a new power. Back in the day, it would be pretty much every other issue. The movies seemed to throw them out at random, from memory-loss-super-kiss to shield-imprisoning-shed. But of late they have been rare. Growing a beard super-fast and the supernova draining event are a couple. Well, this week it seems that Phillip Kennedy Johnson is introducing a new one with Scott Godlewski in this week's Superman #31. And it's not Superman getting the new power, but the new Superman, his son, Jonathan Kent. Who is about to become the new Superman of Earth when Clark Kent goes on a galaxy-hopping spree to Warworld and beyond.
With Jonathan Kent using his heat vision in a new way – with a new result.
And a handy way to impress your father. Always a memorable moment when the child beats the parent at something the parent was meant to be good at. And yeah, it's my eldest daughter's GCSE Art Finals week this week…
Superman #31 is published tomorrow from DC Comics.
