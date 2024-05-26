Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: hulk, jordan d. white, symbiote, tom brevoort, venom, wil moss

Jordan D White, New Editor of Venom/Symbiote & Hulk Comics At Marvel

Jordan D White was the X-Men editor during the Krakoan Age. But now that Tom Brevoort is taking over, what's happening to Jordan?

Jordan D White was the X-Men editor during the Krakoan Age, working with Jonathan Hickman and friends. But now that Tom Brevoort is taking over, what's happening to Jordan? In his recent Substack newsletter, Brevoort stated "Jordan's going to be editing the symbiote books such as VENOM and also INCREDIBLE HULK, among other things. If anything, he's going to be busier than ever." And it seems like everyone is swapping round seats.

Because the changes have begun. Wil Moss was the editor of the recent run on Hulk up until Incredible Hulk #11, with Jordan D White credited as editor in the most recent Incredible Hulk #12. While Avengers, previously edited by Tom Brevoort, is now edited by Wil Moss. Which makes a neat triangle of swapping responsibilities. And maybe a game of stone/paper scissors in which Will beats Tom, Tom beats Jordan, Jordan beats Will? Hours of comic convention fun with that one.

Also Venom was edited by Devin Lewis up to #32 as was What If Venom? Symbiote Spider-Man was edited by Tom Groneman with Devin Lewis as a supervising editor. Venom #33 was edited by Tom Groneman with Jordan D White as a supervising editor And Carnage was edited by Ellie Pyle up until the most recent issue published. Presumably, White will have taken over from the next issues and will be editing the upcoming Venom War crossover event, written by one of the former X-Men writers, Al Ewing,

Tom also shared Jordan D. White covering the song on his ukulele that Elvis Costello played on Sesame Street, rewriting a classic song for Elmo.

Talking of which, the first time I met Jordan was at New York Comic Con sixteen years ago at a Heidi Macdonald karaoke, when he had just joined Marvel as an intern. I didn't record Jordan singing, but I did get Heidi. You can see Jordan in the background if you look carefully…

