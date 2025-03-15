Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: abrams comicarts, graphic novels

Joseph Montagne Promoted To VP And Publisher At Abrams ComicArts

Joseph Montagne has been promoted to VP and Publisher at Abrams ComicArts

Article Summary Joseph Montagne promoted to VP and Publisher at Abrams ComicArts, focusing on comic books and graphic novels.

Abrams ComicArts has published adaptations like Cormac McCarthy's The Road and Brian Bendis' Phenomena.

President Mary McAveney praises Montagne's skills, confident in his leadership and vision for Abrams ComicArts.

Upcoming releases include R.L. Stine's Garbage Pail Kids and a graphic adaptation of Octavia Butler's Parable of the Talents.

Joseph Montagne has been promoted to VP and publisher of the Abrams ComicArts division, which specialises in publishing comic books and graphic novels at Abrams. Previously, Montagne was appointed VP and associate publisher of Abrams ComicsArts in 2023, when the imprint was founded. Before then he worked for Média-Participations in France and Belgium. Since the launch of Abrams ComicArts, they have published titles such as the first graphic novel adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's The Road, Brian Bendis and André Lima Araújo's Phenomena, the ongoing comic book series Human Nature #1 by Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel and Martin Morazzo new works of Frank Miller and new manga series under its Kana sub imprint.

"Joseph's exceptional skill set and enterprising approach make him the ideal leader for Abrams ComicArts. His promotion aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy to expand and innovate within this dynamic sector," said Abrams president and CEO Mary McAveney, who announced the promotion. "We are confident that under his leadership, Abrams ComicArts will thrive and set new standards in the industry." Montagne added: "It is truly an honour and a dream come true to step into this role and lead Abrams ComicArts during such an exciting time… I couldn't be more excited about what's ahead."

In his new role, Montagne will continue to expand the division's presence in the graphic novel, manga, and comic book market. Montagne assumes the helm at ComicArts ahead of the release of several high-profile titles, including R. L. Stine and Jeff Zapata's Garbage Pail Kids, Charles M. Schulz's Only What's Necessary, The Avengers in the Veracity Trap! by Chip Kidd and Michael Cho, Iron Man: Something Strange by Dean Hale and Douglas Holgate, and a graphic novel adaptation of Octavia Butler's Parable of the Talents from John Jennings, Damian Duffy, and David Brame.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!