Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: devil's due, Josh Blaylock

Josh Blaylock Tells You How To Break Into Comics From Devil's Due

Josh Blaylock tells you how to break into comics in Devil's Due's February 2025 solicits with Breaking Into Comics: No More Rules

Article Summary Discover Josh Blaylock's latest book, Breaking Into Comics: No More Rules, for aspiring comic creators.

Explore the evolving comic industry landscape, including crowdfunding, webtoons, and retail disruptions.

Celebrate 16 years of Mercy Sparx with a special re-release and new cover by Josh Blaylock.

Dive into Devil's Due Publishing's rich history of iconic titles like Hack/Slash and GI Joe.

Josh Blaylock tells you how to break into comics from Devil's Due Publishing in their February 2025 solicits and solicitations, with Breaking Into Comics: No More Rules drawn by Matt Merhoff as a supplement to Josh Blaylock's previous book, How to Self-Publish Comics: Not Just Create Them. As well as a return to the first Mercy Sparx comic book he published. Devil's Due Publishing was established by Josh Blaylock in 1998 as both a commercial art studio and a small press comic-book publisher, including publishing Hack/Slash, GI Joe and Micronauts comic books. As well as an American comic book version of Vampire Hunter D, Je suis légion by Fabien Nury and John Cassaday. So a fair few folk have broken into comic books that way, to one degree or another.

BREAKING INTO COMICS NO MORE RULES (ONE SHOT)

DEVILS DUE

DEC241474

(W) Josh Blaylock (A) Matt Merhoff

A brand new companion supplement to Josh Blaylock's classic book, How to Self-Publish Comics: Not Just Create Them, with a focus on how new upstart creators are "breaking in" to the comic book industry. Covering the massive changes the comic book industry has seen in recent years, from the explosion of crowdfunding and webtoons, to the disruption of comic book retail, to the rise of comic-con exclusives and the resurgence of variant covers. The medium of comics' future has never looked so bright, and the industry never more unpredictable.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

SPARX SWEET 16 COMMEMORATIVE RELEASE CVR A (MR)

DEVILS DUE

DEC241475

(W) Josh Blaylock (A) Matt Merhoff

Celebrating Mercy's sixteenth year in comics, this commemorative re-release of the very first issue features an all new cover by Josh Blaylock!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

SPARX SWEET 16 COMMEMORATIVE RELEASE CVR B 5 COPY INCV (MR)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!